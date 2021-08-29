MAMAMOO makes first comeback since Wheein’s departure from RBW

- Advertisement -

Seoul — MAMAMOO is getting ready to make a comeback in September so watch out!

RBW officially confirmed on August 27 that the girl group will be making a comeback with a compilation album that features new versions of their past hits, as well as a brand-new song.

The agency stated, “MAMAMOO is currently preparing to release a best-of album that will look back on their past seven years this September. It will include new versions of their past title tracks and B-sides that have received lots of love, and they will also be releasing a new song with the album. We will inform you when more concrete details have been decided.”

The latest album will be the group’s first release since their 11th mini album WAW which they released in June. It will notably also mark their first comeback since Solar, Moonbyul, and Hwasa renewed their contracts with RBW, according to Soompi.

- Advertisement -

While Wheein chose not to renew her contract with the agency and is currently in talks to join VIXX‘s Ravi‘s new label THE L1VE, she signed an extended agreement with RBW to continue to participate in MAMAMOO’s group activities.

MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무, stylized in all caps) is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single “Mr. Ambiguous” on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

The group name “Mamamoo” is symbolic of the first time a baby babbles. In addition, it has the meaning of approaching instinctively and primitively like a baby.

- Advertisement -

Prior to their official debut, Mamamoo collaborated with several artists. Their first collaboration titled “Don’t Be Happy” with Bumkey was released on January 8, 2014. A second collaboration with K.Will titled “Peppermint Chocolate” featuring Wheesung was released on February 11, 2014. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg