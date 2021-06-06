MAMAMOO goes down memory lane with covers of Super Junior, Wonder Girls, T-ara, and Brown Eyed Girls

- Advertisement -

Seoul — MAMAMOO brought viewers down memory lane on show Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.

The girl group made a guest appearance on the June 4 episode of the popular KBS music talk show to promote their new mini album WAW and its accompanying title track Where Are We Now. Giving fans a special treat, MAMAMOO performed their new title track and their B-side Another Day as well as ‘2000s dance songs’ cover medley of some iconic hits. MAMAMOO performed blast from the past songs in contrast to their emotional new ballads, as reported by Soompi.

The group mashed up Super Junior’s “Sorry Sorry,” Wonder Girls’ “Tell Me,” T-ara’s “Roly Poly,” and Brown Eyed Girls’ “Abracadabra.”

After MAMAMOO’s performance, host Yoo Hee Yeol said, “I really wanted to say this to MAMAMOO. Thank you so much. Because it might seem easy [to prepare such a performance], but this is their comeback week. The fact that they rearranged all these songs, prepared this track, and rehearsed the choreography on the week of their comeback—for a performance that’s only for ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ and that they won’t be performing anywhere else—and to even create a mashup, so that it seems like one track—I’m truly grateful.”

He added, “Thank you for always preparing these special performances that are just for ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.‘”

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single “Mr. Ambiguous” on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

Check out MAMAMOO’s cover medley—as well as their performances of their new songs “Another Day” and “Where Are We Now”—below!

