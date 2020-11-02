Asia Malaysia Malaysia's Mahathir slams tech giants for removing posts

Malaysia’s Mahathir slams tech giants for removing posts

The 95-year-old sparked outrage by posting the remarks on the platforms a day earlier, shortly after a knifeman killed three people at a church in Nice, France's latest attack blamed on Islamist terrorism.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a press conference in Tokyo on May 30, 2019. - Malaysia will continue using Huawei products "as much as possible," bucking a global trend prompted by security concerns and a US ban on the Chinese firm, the country's prime minister said on May 30 at a conference in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

Malaysia’s former premier Mahathir Mohamad accused Twitter and Facebook of unfair treatment Friday after they removed his posts that said Muslims had the right “to kill millions of French people”.

The 95-year-old sparked outrage by posting the remarks on the platforms a day earlier, shortly after a knifeman killed three people at a church in Nice, France’s latest attack blamed on Islamist terrorism.

But Mahathir, who was prime minister of Muslim-majority Malaysia until February, said his comments had been misrepresented and his main intention was to express that Muslims had never sought revenge for injustices.

He said the posts were removed despite attempts to outline the context, adding that Facebook and Twitter “must at least allow me to explain and defend my position”.

- Advertisement -

“But that is what freedom of speech is to them. On the one hand, they defended those who chose to display offending caricatures of Prophet Mohammed… and expect all Muslims to swallow it in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

“On the other, they deleted deliberately that Muslims had never sought revenge for the injustice against them in the past.”

Neither Facebook nor Twitter responded directly to Mahathir’s latest comments.

Mahathir’s posts did not refer to the Nice attack, which followed the beheading of a French teacher who had shown pupils cartoons of Prophet Mohammed and subsequent tensions between France and Muslim countries.

He said the French “in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims. Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”

But he added that “by and large the Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t.”

sr/gle

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Sylvia Lim says she respects PAP loyalists after visiting ruling party supporter’s home

Opposition leader Sylvia Lim indicated her respect for ruling party loyalists after a recent round of house visits at her Aljunied GRC ward, last weekend. One of the homeowners the Workers' Party (WP) chairman visited was a People's Action Party (PAP) supporter...
View Post
Featured News

“Survival is not the only goal,” Ho Ching warns young people of Covid-19’s long-term effects

Singapore—Ho Ching, Temasek’s CEO and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 28) to warn everyone, especially young people, to be vigilant over the next six months as Europe, the United States and other countries...
View Post
Featured News

“NUS wanted the event cancelled,” Cherian George on Raffles Hall Association webinar

Singapore—Professor Cherian George, one of the speakers who was abruptly replaced for a webinar titled “Public Discourse Truth & Trust” organized by Raffles Hall Association, said that he had been informed by the organizer last Friday (Oct 23) that the National...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet