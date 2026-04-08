// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
33 C
Singapore
type here...
Thailand
1 min.Read

Malaysian under investigation after Songkhla officials found 100,000 litres of diesel in underground tanks

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

Recently, Songkhla authorities said they are investigating a Malaysian logistics firm after 100,000 litres of diesel were found hidden in underground tanks in Sadao. Governor Rattasat Chidchu ordered a joint raid involving energy officials, police, customs, and excise officers.

Thai investigators suspect that the fuel was smuggled from Malaysia, stockpiled, and resold at higher prices in Thailand. They believe this scheme exploits the price gap between Malaysia’s subsidised fuel and Thailand’s market rates, pointing to deliberate profiteering.

Social media users voiced their concerns as subsidised fuel remains a hot issue. Netizens are debating how in Malaysia, locals risk jail for using another person’s identity card to refuel using subsidised fuel. They are also arguing about the uncovering of the large‑scale diesel stockpiling in Songkhla that had gone undetected until now.

Malaysian X users are demanding that the identities of those linked to this case be revealed. Many have branded the act as traitorous, with calls to boycott any companies connected to the individuals gaining traction online.

There are debates on the matter, with some users insisting nothing illegal was done. Others argue that the presence of underground fuel tanks points to a planned scheme, making the situation appear highly suspicious and deliberate.

Others claim that this might be a stockpile for personal usage, which might seem odd and could still be illegal. Some users asked how such a large amount was able to be smuggled out of the country without anyone noticing it. 

Regardless, this case exposes regional fuel price disparities, where profit‑driven smuggling undermines compliance, erodes trust, and distorts fair competition. It’s unclear if the Malaysian government is going to press on this matter further alongside the Thai authorities.

Currently, prices for diesel in most of Malaysia aren’t subsidised. Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan are the only states to receive said subsidy for Diesel at RM2.15/litre (S$0.69). For the rest of the country, it is priced at RM6.02/litre (S$1.93).

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the House

WP MP He Ting Ru shares what Sengkang is doing to cope with Singapore’s heat

Ms He's full statement "on what we’ve been doing (and what more we’re planning!) in SengKang to better cope with rising temperatures and global warming"
Business

‘JB prices almost the same as SG already’: Some say RTS Link may not pull shoppers away from SG stores

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online shared they’re confident retail businesses in the Woodlands and Marsiling will survive even as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens by the ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

WP MP He Ting Ru shares what Sengkang is doing to cope with Singapore’s heat

Ms He's full statement "on what we’ve been doing (and what more we’re planning!) in SengKang to better cope with rising temperatures and global warming"

Singaporeans welcome support measures as DPM Gan calls energy crisis ‘worst disruption’ since 1973

List of announced support measures amid fuel crisis, war in ME; many Singaporeans express approval, though some added what's on their wish list

Singapore Police’s Anti-Romance scam video gets viral, all thanks to the police officer’s good looks

The one-minute clip primarily focused on raising awareness about ‘romance scams’

‘King of the road’: PMD spotted on main road crossing sparks online debate over road safety

A PMD rider seen crossing and travelling on a main road has sparked online debate, with netizens raising concerns over safety and rule enforcement.

Business

‘JB prices almost the same as SG already’: Some say RTS Link may not pull shoppers away from SG stores

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online shared they’re confident retail businesses in the Woodlands and Marsiling will survive even as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens by the ...

No-buy months and fewer takeaways: What’s helping some in Singapore save money

Redditor asked "What are your best money-saving hacks in Singapore?", netizens shared their answers

Resilient but disengaged? Report says ‘functional disengagement’ rises among Singapore workers

SINGAPORE: A new report found that Singapore workers are showing signs of so-called “functional disengagement” in the workplace, where they may be showing up but not pushing as hard. While they h...

Global energy crisis could push countries towards renewables ‘within months,’ says IEA head

PARIS: As the Middle East war fuels what International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol described the world’s worst energy crisis, he said countries will “very soon” turn to renew...

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //