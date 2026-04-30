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Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Singapore
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Checkpoint inspection reveals undeclared cash in a vehicle boot (for illustration purposes only) (Nick Karean/AI-Generated)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Malaysian man jailed and loses S$400K after Tuas checkpoint undeclared cash seizure in Singapore

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old Malaysian man has lost nearly S$400,000 after Singapore authorities traced the money to illegal activities and seized it at Tuas Checkpoint.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Diong Gin Ing was convicted on Mar 26, 2026. He pleaded guilty to possessing benefits derived from criminal conduct and to making an inaccurate cash declaration upon entering Singapore. He was sentenced to 10 months and 3 days in jail.

On April 16, the court approved the prosecution’s request to forfeit the entire sum to the state.

Cash found during a joint operation

The case dates back to May 23, 2025, when officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) were conducting a joint operation.

Diong was stopped at Tuas Checkpoint. Officers found S$398,775 and RM1,621 (S$523) in a bag inside his car boot. He failed to declare the amount accurately and couldn’t explain where the money came from.

The cash was seized on suspicion of being linked to criminal activity.

Cash linked to illegal betting and loans

Further investigations showed the money came from commissions earned as a runner for illegal betting and unlicensed moneylending operations in Malaysia.

Ms Peggy Pao, Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, said the case shows how Singapore’s system detects and intercepts suspicious cash movements. She added that authorities will act firmly to strip criminals of gains linked to unlawful activities.

Strict declaration rules remain in force

Singapore requires travellers to declare any physical currency or bearer instruments above S$20,000 when entering or leaving the country. Failing to declare, or declaring inaccurately, is an offence. It carries penalties of up to S$50,000 in fines, up to three years’ jail, or both. The money involved may also be confiscated.

Singapore prevents illegal money from moving through the country

This case demonstrates how Singapore treats undeclared cash as a serious risk rather than a minor oversight. It is about tracing the source of funds and preventing illegal money from moving through the country.

For travellers, the message is that large sums must be declared and explained. If the source cannot be accounted for, the money will not stay with you. Clear declarations and honest accounts aren’t optional.

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