Malaysian made men disguise themselves as women and lure Singaporeans into online gambling scams

MALAYSIA: Malaysian police have dismantled an online fraud syndicate that used men disguised as women to lure foreign gamblers into heavy betting on social media, with victims including Singaporeans.

According to Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily, Selangor Police Chief Shazeli Kahar said at a press conference on Wednesday (Sep 3) that officers raided a house in Sungai Buloh at 5:10 a.m. last Saturday (Aug 30). A total of 34 suspects were arrested in the operation, including a Malaysian man believed to be the gang’s leader, 28 foreign men and five foreign women.

Those arrested are aged between 19 and 33. Police also seized 21 laptops and 22 mobile phones at the scene.

Investigators found that the Malaysian man led the operation and instructed male accomplices to pose as women online, so they could befriend gamblers in Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and other regions, coaxing them into opening accounts on online gambling platforms.

Once the gamblers took the bait, they were directed to transfer funds into designated overseas accounts.

Police said the gang operated daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with so-called “customer service staff” staying online to play games and interact with potential victims.

The syndicate’s supervisor reportedly earned about RM5,000 (S$1,524) per month, while other members received around RM2,000 (S$609).

Of the foreign suspects, only five entered Malaysia legally on tourist visas.

Investigations are ongoing.