// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Wikipedia screengrab
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

Malaysia to bar Singaporean tour buses from operating as long-distance services

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has confirmed that the government will not allow Singaporean tour buses to operate as long-distance buses within Malaysia.

According to The Star, Minister Loke made the remarks in response to a question from a member of parliament. He acknowledged the role of tour buses in supporting Malaysia’s tourism sector but stressed that if such operators run services in a long-distance express mode, including selling tickets for pre-booked routes, the authorities would take action against them.

Minister Loke also noted that Malaysia hopes for reciprocity, as Singapore permits Malaysian long-distance buses to enter the country. However, he explained that Singapore does not have a formal legal classification for long-distance buses, offering only tourist and shuttle bus categories.

As a result, Malaysia will not issue permits to Singaporean operators for long-distance services to protect the interests of local operators.

The minister’s comments clarify Malaysia’s stance amid ongoing discussions about cross-border transport services between the two countries.

See also  Sultan Muhammad V ex-wife's friends say he should take DNA test to prove baby is his

Last month, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed that it has impounded 131 vehicles and secured convictions against 26 drivers as part of ramped-up enforcement against illegal cross-border passenger transport services.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Tin Pei Ling sounds alarm over beer bottle thrown from high floor at MacPherson

SINGAPORE: MacPherson MP (Member of Parliament) Tin Pei Ling...

Tow truck crash along ECP leaves private-hire driver shaken after tree branch smashes his car

SINGAPORE: A tow truck recently crashed into a tree...

Man slammed online for claiming Singaporean women are ‘more toxic’ than Malaysian women

SINGAPORE: A man has come under fire online after...

CASE says Wan Yang customer losses now over S$900,000

SINGAPORE: In an update to the sudden closure of...

Business

Hiring has been ‘frozen to begin with,’ jobseekers say as more firms plan 2026 hiring freeze

SINGAPORE: Some jobseekers online said hiring had been “frozen...

Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional...

India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with...

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //