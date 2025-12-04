Malaysia to bar Singaporean tour buses from operating as long-distance services

MALAYSIA: Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has confirmed that the government will not allow Singaporean tour buses to operate as long-distance buses within Malaysia.

According to The Star, Minister Loke made the remarks in response to a question from a member of parliament. He acknowledged the role of tour buses in supporting Malaysia’s tourism sector but stressed that if such operators run services in a long-distance express mode, including selling tickets for pre-booked routes, the authorities would take action against them.

Minister Loke also noted that Malaysia hopes for reciprocity, as Singapore permits Malaysian long-distance buses to enter the country. However, he explained that Singapore does not have a formal legal classification for long-distance buses, offering only tourist and shuttle bus categories.

As a result, Malaysia will not issue permits to Singaporean operators for long-distance services to protect the interests of local operators.

The minister’s comments clarify Malaysia’s stance amid ongoing discussions about cross-border transport services between the two countries.

Last month, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed that it has impounded 131 vehicles and secured convictions against 26 drivers as part of ramped-up enforcement against illegal cross-border passenger transport services.