Malaysia’s wages lag behind economic growth since 2010

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s wage growth has lagged behind economic expansion since 2010, raising doubts about its high‑income aspirations, the World Bank reports. Real median wages rose 43% between 2010 and 2024, only half the pace of GDP growth.

Gains remain uneven, with middle‑income earners and several states barely above minimum wage. Climate impacts, weak productivity , and graduate underemployment further highlight structural challenges in sustaining equitable wage growth.

Around 36% of tertiary‑educated Malaysians are employed in roles below their qualification level, with the problem most acute in northern states. Analysts stress this is not due to an oversupply of graduates but rather a shortage of high‑productivity jobs that match their skills. The mismatch highlights structural weaknesses in Malaysia’s labour market.

On X, one noted that new employers often request pay slips from previous companies, giving recruiters a clear idea of an applicant’s earnings. While the prevalence of this practice in Malaysia remains uncertain, it reinforces salary transparency between firms. Many recruiters already have rough estimates of employee pay.

Opposition party @ PSMGombak argued that Malaysia’s wealth distribution is deeply unfair, with workers earning far less than they once did. They compared Malaysia’s wage statistics to those of other countries, highlighting that for every dollar of output produced, Malaysian workers receive significantly less.

Another X user highlighted the widening pay gap in Malaysia, noting that CEO salaries have surged over the past 25 years while average worker wages remain stagnant. He pointed out that engineers earned around RM1,700 (S$550) in the 1990s, compared with only RM2,400 (S$776) today.

Malaysia’s top 1% are hoarding the nation’s wealth, a sentiment widely echoed across social media, according to others. While the accusation is sweeping, it reflects a broader perception that inequality is entrenched, with ordinary workers seeing little benefit from economic growth.

Malaysians continue to struggle with lower wages, especially when compared to neighbouring Singapore. Despite years of debate, solutions remain elusive, leaving workers frustrated by stagnant pay. Analysts note that wage stagnation has persisted since the 2000s, undermining household income growth and widening inequality.