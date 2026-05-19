Malaysia’s migrant detention bill hits S$600,000 daily

MALAYSIA: Malaysia spends about RM1.87 million (S$600,000) daily to house 20,775 foreign detainees in immigration depots nationwide, at roughly RM90 (S$29) per person. Immigration Department data shows detainee numbers rising steadily : 12,092 in 2023, 15,917 in 2024, 18,961 in 2025, and 20,775 as of March 2026. Of the latest figures, 16,642 are men and 4,133 women.

Social media users expressed shock at the figures, both the staggering daily expense and the rising number of detained migrants. Many argue this is an unnecessary burden, especially as Malaysia faces potential budget cuts in hospitals and tertiary education.

One X, one remarked that with such high daily spending on detainees, prison life might even seem preferable. In response, another cautioned against romanticising incarceration, stressing that imprisonment strips away personal freedom entirely.

One shared a breakdown of the RM90 (S$29) daily cost per detainee, noting it covers administration, electricity, water, safety, and security. This explains why expenses appear high, as food is only one component of detention costs. The figures highlight the broader infrastructure and operational demands, but the inmates themselves would receive a value of RM10 (S$3.22) for their food, water and clothing.

Following that, another argued the government should not waste national resources on detaining immigrants. He suggested deportation to their countries of origin would be cheaper in the long run. Echoing Malaysia’s political leaders, the user claimed the nation maintains strong foreign relations, implying deportation could be managed more effectively than prolonged detention.

Some social media users accuse the misappropriation of the reported detention costs. One alleged that a large portion of the daily RM90 (S$29) per inmate may be siphoned off. He claimed detainees are fed scraps, suggesting the actual spending does not match official figures.

Reports continue to highlight how costly it is to operate certain government functions, fueling frustration among Malaysians. Despite these rising expenses, many citizens remain burdened by cost-of-living issues during uncertain times.