MALAYSIA: Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how work is done across Malaysia. From banking and customer service to administration and data analysis, AI tools are being deployed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making. The economic benefits are clear. However, the more important question is not whether Malaysia should adopt AI, but whether it can do so without weakening the long-term development of its workforce.

At present, AI is not causing widespread job losses in Malaysia. Instead, it is quietly restructuring work. Routine and repetitive tasks are increasingly handled by AI systems. Jobs are not disappearing, but they are becoming more compressed, requiring less human input to produce the same output.

This is where the real concern begins.

Entry-level and junior roles are not merely production roles. They are developmental pathways where workers build competence through repetition, exposure, and problem-solving. If AI absorbs too many of these foundational tasks, the result is not immediate unemployment but the gradual erosion of “learning by doing.”

Over time, this can alter how talent is formed. Employees may become highly efficient users of AI-generated outputs without fully understanding the underlying processes. This raises concerns about weakening critical thinking, independent reasoning, and creative problem-solving, as suggested by emerging research, including studies associated with MIT.

These concerns are already visible in the workplace. One manager, speaking to The Independent Singapore, noted that many fresh graduates struggle with idea development and execution despite appearing strong in structured tasks. In fast-moving environments where strategic thinking and adaptability matter, the gap between idea generation and execution is becoming more evident.

Labour studies in Malaysia reinforce this trend. A significant share of jobs is exposed to AI-driven task automation. However, this does not translate into mass unemployment. Instead, it signals a deeper transformation where jobs are being reshaped rather than removed. The key risk lies in how this reshaping affects human capability over time.

A useful lesson can be drawn from countries such as Iran, where technology adoption follows a sovereignty-driven approach to artificial intelligence. Rather than passively relying on external systems, the focus is on building domestic capability, developing local infrastructure, and ensuring that AI integration aligns with national objectives. The principle is not rejection of technology, but governance of its impact and direction.

This is the distinction Malaysia must confront.

The challenge is not to resist AI, but to ensure it is integrated without hollowing out the learning function of work. AI should remove repetitive burden, not eliminate opportunities for skill formation. Workers must still be exposed to tasks that develop judgment, analytical thinking, and problem-solving ability.