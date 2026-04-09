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Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Malaysia issues arrest warrant against sons of ex-Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

KUALA LUMPUR: After the two sons of former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin failed to appear at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday (April 6), the magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest for Muhammed Amir and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim. 

As former lawyer Josephine Premla Sivaretnam did not show up, an arrest warrant was issued against her as well.

“I am satisfied that the named individuals had knowledge of the notice issued by MACC but failed to appear. The prosecution’s application has merit, and therefore the arrest warrants are issued,” said the Magistrate who allowed the application.

The sons of the former Finance Minister, who died in November 2024, had been ordered to appear before the MACC on February 13, March 11, and April 6, 2026, for questioning and to give their statements concerning their family’s global assets and wealth. The MACC added that it would initiate a Red Notice, a request from Interpol to law enforcement across the globe to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. While a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant, it is an alert based on a valid national warrant that restricts travel and can lead to detention.

The family of Mr Daim, a close friend and ally of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, has been crucial to an investigation centred around corruption and the abuse of power by the wealthy in Malaysia that began in 2023. 

The former minister himself, together with his wife, was charged in early 2024 for failing to declare over 70 assets, which included 38 firms, 24 properties, six luxury vehicles, and two investment accounts. However, after his death on Nov 13, 2024, he was given a posthumous acquittal.

Nevertheless, the probe into his assets, the wealth of his family, and the involvement of close associates believed to be handling some of the assets has continued. 

The sister of Amir, 31, and Amin, 28, Allahyarham Tun Daim Zainuddin, also known as Asnida, was also charged on April 7 for failing to declare assets. Free Malaysia Today reported that Asnida is reported to have failed to declare ownership of shares in five firms, Amiraz Sdn Bhd, Arida Farms Sdn Bhd, Kangkung Catering Sdn Bhd, Transgrade Sdn Bhd, and Gajah3 Foods Sdn Bhd. She pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Session Court.

The Daim family, like the former Finance Minister, has said they are innocent of the charges against them, which they and their associates say they believe to be politically motivated. /TISG

Read also: Daim Zainuddin tells Malaysians to stand together

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