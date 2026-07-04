// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 4, 2026
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia's semiconductor industry gains from AI-driven chip demand (Photo: Nick Karean/AI-Generated for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Malaysia is well-positioned to benefit from AI semiconductor boom through advanced packaging and supply-chain shift

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is in a strong position to benefit from the global artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor boom, helped by rising electronics exports, new investments and changes in global supply chains, according to Apex Securities Bhd.

The research house said the trend is already showing up in the country’s electrical and electronics (E&E) export figures. E&E exports climbed 39.5% year-on-year in January 2026, supported by stronger semiconductor investments under Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy.

The report, released on July 2, also said companies involved in advanced packaging, semiconductor equipment and AI infrastructure stand to gain as chipmakers expand production to meet rising AI demand.

Malaysia strengthens its role in the chip industry

According to Apex Securities, Malaysia now handles about 13% of global semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging work, giving the country an important role in the chip supply chain as manufacturers spread production across more locations.

The research house said the National Semiconductor Strategy has already attracted more than RM63 billion in approved semiconductor-related investments. The plan aims to double Malaysia’s share of the global semiconductor market from about 7% to 14% by 2029.

It also pointed to listed companies under its coverage, including Frontken, Mi Technovation, ViTrox, EG Industries, Inari, QES Group and Wentel, as being well-placed to benefit from the trend.

Investors urged to stay selective

Despite keeping an “overweight” rating on Malaysia’s technology sector, Apex Securities said investors shouldn’t expect every technology company to perform equally well.

The company said much of the sector has already enjoyed strong gains. Future returns are expected to come from companies with solid earnings prospects, healthy order books and a proven ability to deliver results, rather than the sector as a whole.

AI demand is creating new opportunities

The AI boom has fuelled demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to produce them. Countries with established semiconductor industries are seeing renewed interest from global manufacturers looking to strengthen supply chains and reduce concentration in a single market.

Malaysia’s long-standing strength in chip assembly, testing and packaging places it in a favourable position if investment momentum continues, according to Apex Securities.

The Star, citing Apex Securities as reported by Bernama, indicates that strong exports and sustained investment are giving Malaysia another chance to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry.

The opportunity is encouraging, but long-term success will still depend on execution. Turning investment into skilled jobs, stronger local companies, and lasting industry growth will make a difference far more than short-term excitement around AI.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

S$20,000 awarded to foreign worker after employer refused to pay almost 1,850 hours’ overtime

An Employment Claims Tribunal found in favour of the worker and awarded him S$20,000 after it learned that he was made to work 13 to 15 hours a day, six days a week
Singapore News

Singapore police block disposal of S$55M Good Class Bungalow, seize S$1M in fraud probe linked to NVIDIA chip movement

4 people and 4 companies face more fraud and money laundering charges in a police probe linked to Nvidia chip movement under US export controls

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks