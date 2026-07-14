Malaysia crackdown: Myanmar national is jailed 6‑months for smuggling of diesel

A Myanmar national, Nai Thet Naung, 38, was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Sessions Court after pleading guilty to misappropriating 5,808 litres of diesel in April. He admitted storing the controlled item without authorisation at a premises in Sungai Lokan, Penang.

Charged under Section 20(1) of the Supply Control Act 1961, he faced penalties of up to RM1 million (S$302,000) or three years’ jail. The court ordered forfeiture of all seized items.

In 2025, the Malaysian government lost more than RM250 million (S$79.2 million) due to diesel smuggling. With diesel still heavily subsidised , the issue poses a serious challenge not only for the government but also for ordinary Malaysians who depend on affordable fuel.

Public sentiment toward Myanmar nationals in Malaysia remains tense, with many confusing them for Rohingya refugees. Following the recent sentencing of a Myanmar man, one X user criticised the government for allowing such individuals into the country. He expressed disappointment with the six‑month jail term, arguing instead that people from Myanmar should be sent back to their country.

Another citizen calculated that the diesel misappropriation amounted to over RM23,000 (S$7,290).

He claims that despite the six‑month jail term, the perpetrator will still be clothed and fed in prison, raising concerns that such individuals could potentially resume similar operations after release.

Additionally, one claimed that local Malaysians who steal necessities for their children would be jailed longer than this perpetrator. The user added that the man stole from the Malaysian people.

One argued that Myanmar nationals — who are not Rohingya refugees — appear to receive privileges such as lighter jail terms. They questioned why the convicted man was not deported, and went further to make a political remark, accusing certain Malaysian parties of defending such individuals.

Petrol subsidies remain one of the most sensitive issues for Malaysians, especially when the system is abused. With global political instability and rising energy costs, the subsidy program continues to spark heated debate.

For many, it represents vital relief in daily living expenses, yet misuse undermines both government finances and public trust.