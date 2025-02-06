MALAYSIA: In response to US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of tariffs, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged the nation to avoid making impulsive decisions. While acknowledging the concerns raised by the tariffs, Anwar emphasized that the United States remains a vital trading partner for Malaysia. Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, the Prime Minister advised caution, pointing out that the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policies warrants a measured approach.

Uncertainty in US trade policy

In the latest Free Malaysia Today article, Anwar highlighted that Trump’s tariffs and trade policies are not set in stone, pointing to a recent shift in policy. The US President had announced the postponement of a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, signalling potential changes in trade dynamics. Anwar stressed that Malaysia must stay flexible as further policy shifts could occur, potentially altering the economic landscape. He expressed that a rash response could lead to unintended consequences and required ongoing monitoring.

“The situation is fluid,” Anwar noted. “Within a month, further policy changes could happen, or we may see the original decisions maintained. We cannot act hastily, as there are uncertainties in some of the decisions announced by Trump.”

Maintaining Malaysia’s trade interests amid global tensions

When Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) questioned the government’s strategy to safeguard Malaysia’s economy, Anwar assured the parliament that Malaysia would continue to monitor the evolving trade tensions. He also addressed whether Malaysia would align itself with China, Canada, and Mexico in retaliation against US tariffs. Noting the situation’s complexity, Anwar emphasized the importance of maintaining Malaysia’s position as an open economy reliant on international trade.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan echoed these sentiments, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting Malaysia’s trade interests. Although acknowledging the potential impact of Trump’s “America First” policy, he emphasized Malaysia’s efforts to reconcile its economic interests with shifting global policies. “As a nation whose economy relies heavily on trade, we will certainly feel the effects either directly or indirectly,” Hasan stated, adding that the Cabinet would receive regular updates.

In navigating this uncertain terrain, Malaysia remains cautious but resolute in safeguarding its position in the global trade ecosystem.