SINGAPORE: A recent report by Splunk has revealed that burnout among tech professionals is a significant issue in Singapore, with 82% of companies experiencing staff departures due to stress and exhaustion. This figure far surpasses the global average of 66%, underscoring the severity of the problem within the country.

One of the primary culprits contributing to burnout is the overwhelming number of false positives, with 31% of respondents identifying this as the leading issue. The excessive “noise” in the system not only disrupts operations but also leads to costly downtime and employee fatigue.

In response, many Singaporean companies are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate the problem. The report found that 65% of organizations have implemented AI for IT operations (AIOps) to automate incident resolution, which has helped reduce employee burnout and improve talent retention. Furthermore, 97% of these companies are using AI and machine learning (ML) to enhance observability, improving their ability to monitor and respond to IT issues.

AI and ML-powered systems are proving effective, with 85% of companies now able to resolve half of their alerts based on AI/ML recommendations. These tools have not only improved operational efficiency but have also contributed to quicker incident response times.

The report also introduced a maturity framework for observability, categorizing companies into four stages: ‘beginning,’ ’emerging,’ ‘evolving,’ and ‘leaders.’ Singaporean companies are spread across these stages, with 45% in the beginning phase, 27% classified as emerging, 17% evolving, and 11% recognized as leaders.

Leading organizations, which have adopted advanced observability practices, report notable improvements in performance. They are 2.8 times faster at identifying application issues compared to those in the beginning phase and estimate that 80% of their alerts are legitimate. In contrast, beginner organizations only report a 54% accuracy rate in their alerts.

This gap in performance has tangible implications, as customer expectations for seamless and secure digital experiences continue to rise. Additionally, speed is becoming a crucial factor in software development. Among leading organizations, 76% are able to deploy the majority of their application code on demand, compared to just 30% of those in the beginning stage.

Another key differentiator is the amount of time leaders spend on innovation. These organizations dedicate 38% more time to developing new solutions, whereas beginner organizations are still bogged down by repetitive tasks like troubleshooting and incident management.

With burnout a growing concern, Singaporean companies are increasingly recognizing the value of AI-powered tools in retaining tech talent, boosting productivity, and maintaining competitive advantage in the digital age.

