Maid’s employer says, ‘My helper snatches my baby from me when I breastfeed; behaves like she’s the mother and kisses him on the lips’

SINGAPORE: A new mother’s confinement month took an eerie turn when her domestic helper began behaving “like she’s the mother” of her newborn — snatching, kissing, and even refusing to let others near the baby.

“She snatched my baby from me when I was breastfeeding, saying she wanted to carry and ‘feed’ him,” the shocked mother wrote, who was left speechless from her helper’s behaviour. “She was also caught secretly kissing my 10-day-old baby on the lips when he was sleeping in my room. She went in without permission while everyone was in the living room,” the mother added.

And most disturbing of all: “Sometimes, when there’s no one in the room, she will sneak in to stare at my sleeping baby and smile or talk to herself, which I find very unsettling,” the mother expressed her worries.

“Put the baby down la…”

When she hired the helper, she had made it “very clear” to the maid that she (helper) would not be handling newborn duties since she had “no experience.” Her role was supposed to be limited to housework and caring for the older child. But within days, the boundaries were crossed — and crossed hard!

The helper “scolded my older child when she tried to go near her baby brother,” and also refused to let his grandfather carry the baby, and “rushed into my room to carry the baby out of his cot” despite repeated warnings not to do so.

At one point, when the newborn cried during a blood test, the helper told the mother to “put the baby down la” — effectively stopping her from comforting her own child.

The post, shared on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, has since sparked alarm and disbelief among fellow employers and helpers.

“There is absolutely NO KISSING baby on the lips!”

The post quickly drew numerous comments, with many describing the helper’s behaviour as “possessive,” “mentally unstable,” and downright “creepy.”

One helper warned: “So creepy! Don’t say anything that could get her mad now, cos you don’t know how she would react.”

Another was stern to say: “There is absolutely NO KISSING baby on the lips! Do you know what herpes is? Not trying to scare you, but you have to take action now to remove this idiotic maid from your house.”

Some suggested the employer immediately send the helper back to the agency, even offering tactical advice: “Book an air ticket, engage a runner to see her pack her luggage, and send her to the airport. Terminate her work permit immediately after she boards the plane.”

Others shared similar experiences — one mother said her ex-helper “would barge into my room while I’m breastfeeding and jump around to catch my baby’s attention.”

“It’s not just creepy — it’s dangerous!”

Commenters also raised serious health concerns about kissing newborns, which can transmit RSV and herpes simplex virus. “It’s not just creepy — it’s dangerous!” one noted.

Another commenter urged the mother to trust her instincts: “Please trust your mummy’s instinct. You are making the right decision to terminate her employment.”

One even advised installing CCTVs immediately and sending the helper away before the situation escalates.

“Baby rabies is a thing. Get rid of her asap!”

What started as a postpartum helper arrangement quickly spiralled into a psychological horror for the young mother — a reminder that not all over-enthusiastic helpers mean well.

As one commenter bluntly summed it up: “Baby rabies is a thing. Get rid of her asap!”

Read related: ‘My maid talks to a baby doll while smiling in the kitchen at midnight’ — Employer asks if this is normal because they’re ‘quite scared’