Maid stole more than S$56,000 from elderly employer over eight months, gets jail

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian domestic helper has been sentenced to jail after stealing more than S$56,000 from her 82-year-old employer over eight months.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the 28-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of theft on July 21. She stole the money on at least 57 occasions between October 2025 and May 2026 while working for the elderly woman.

Case details

Further investigation showed that the suspect secretly memorised the ATM card PIN of the victim while assisting her as she withdrew money. The helper, addicted to online gambling, then had the idea of stealing funds for her addiction.

Between October 2025 and May 12, 2026, the suspect has been taking the victim’s card from her handbag at least 57 times while she was sleeping or watching TV, and she has been going to nearby ATMs to withdraw money. The helper took between $500 and $1,000 every withdrawal.

Furthermore, when the elderly woman’s account is insufficient, the suspect would also transfer the elderly woman’s and her son’s joint account funds into the elderly woman’s personal account. In a span of eight months, she stole a total of more than $56,000. She has been using the stolen money to top up her online gambling account.

Unfortunately, she lost all the money, and the elderly woman’s son discovered unusual transactions in their joint account. He then revealed that there had been multiple unauthorised transfers and withdrawals. When he confronted the suspect, she admitted to the crime.

The police arrested the suspect and were able to recover $2,400 from her. However, the suspect has not yet fully repaid the stolen money.

Other related news

In a separate case, a Chinese national was accused of stealing more than S$100,000 worth of jewellery after allegedly targeting two homes during his first visit to Singapore.

Read more about the news story here.