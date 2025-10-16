Maid says, ‘I only have 30-minute lunch break, yet my employer doesn’t allow me to use my phone’

SINGAPORE: In a candid post that’s sparking fresh debate in Singapore’s domestic helper circles, a new helper took to Facebook to ask: “Do I have the right to complain about the phone usage?”

The post, shared in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper group, reads like a cry for basic dignity hidden behind a polite request for advice.

“I started working with my employer less than a month ago. I wake up at 5:30 a.m. and finish work at 9 p.m.. I have only a 30-minute lunch break, but I’m not allowed to use my phone.”

That’s 15.5 hours of work daily — and during the only half hour she has to herself, her phone remains off-limits.

No time, no talk?

For many domestic helpers, the smartphone is a lifeline — a digital thread connecting them to family, friends, community groups, and, let’s not forget, important information like bank transfers, emergency alerts, or just mental breaks via social media.

But in this case, even that thread has been cut.

The post didn’t elaborate on why the employer restricts phone use during break time. Still, other employers and fellow helpers were quick to express concern, with many asking if this bordered on over-control, or worse, a breach of basic human decency.

Rights vs. rules

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that domestic helpers are entitled to adequate rest, both daily and weekly. While the law does not specifically mandate phone access, advisories encourage employers to allow domestic workers to stay connected with loved ones, especially during rest periods.

In a digital age where communication is a fundamental right, forbidding phone use during a short 30-minute lunch break raises uncomfortable questions.

Is it about trust or control?

Some employers argue that phone use during work hours can lead to distractions or safety concerns. But when that restriction creeps into the helper’s private break time — however brief — it starts to look less like safety, and more like surveillance.

If trust is truly a two-way street, shouldn’t rest time be left unpoliced?

A call for empathy

The helper in question isn’t demanding more pay, shorter hours, or even a weekly day off (though all would be reasonable). She’s simply asking for the right to use her phone — during her only break — after waking at dawn and working past dinner.

If a phone is her only window to the outside world, is it really too much to ask for?

One hopes that such posts continue to make their rounds, and it doesn’t just collect likes and comments — but empathy, awareness, and maybe even a shift in how we view rest, respect, and the real cost of domestic labour behind closed doors.

