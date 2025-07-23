// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ DragonImages (for illustration purposes only)
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Maid asks for later curfew and nearly S$2k cash advance to buy latest iPhone, employer unsure whether to say yes

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employer was surprised when her helper, nearing the end of her contract, asked for nearly S$2,000 in advance to purchase the latest iPhone.

In a post shared on Tuesday (July 22) in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” Facebook group, the employer explained that her helper, who has been with the family for a year and a half, was firm about wanting “an iPhone” and unwilling to consider other brands.

“Her reasoning is she’s worked her whole life for her family, and now she wants a gift for herself,” the employer shared.

Along with the cash advance, the helper also requested a later curfew on her days off. While she is currently expected to return home by 7 p.m., she has asked to extend this to 8:30 p.m. so she can have dinner outside before heading back.

The employer noted that the helper has been performing her duties “satisfactorily,” and even mentioned that their toddler has grown attached to her.

See also  Domestic helpers forbidden from using Thomson Rd condo facilities

However, she expressed hesitation about approving the requests, especially the later curfew, as the helper shares a room with their child.

“We absolutely need her to be back early to avoid disturbing the child’s sleep at 9 p.m.,” she wrote.

Unsure of how to move forward, the employer asked fellow locals, “What would you do if you were in our position? Would you agree to her requests?”

“She will need to save up if she really wants it.”

In the comments section, one netizen said they wouldn’t agree to giving a cash advance, especially since the iPhone is “a want and not a need.”

“She can still buy the iPhone once she saves up enough money. There is also no guarantee that she won’t run away after receiving the advance for the iPhone,” they added.

Regarding the request for a later curfew, the same commenter suggested that the employer consider a few things before deciding.

“You have to ask yourself: 1. If you can handle the house till 8.30 p.m.; 2. Do you trust her on her off days? Was she wearing any revealing clothes or heavy makeup on her off days? Has she shown any signs of engaging in activities that you are not comfortable with?”

See also  Most helpers say employers buy them their own food when they dine out but some have different experiences

Another netizen said, “I think returning home at 8:30 p.m. on her off days is fine. Sometimes my helper comes home at 9 p.m., and I’m totally fine with that. But the S$2k advance for the iPhone is a bit much… personally, I wouldn’t agree to that… she will need to save up if she really wants it.”

A third shared, “About her asking for a S$2k advance, if you trust her, give it to her. If you don’t, don’t give. With my previous employer, I always took in advance S$2k+, and we deducted it from my monthly salary. But my current employer doesn’t like paying in advance, but I can understand her as well.”

In other news, a local employer has decided to send her maid back to the Philippines after discovering she had borrowed money from loan sharks.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, the employer explained that she found out about this issue while preparing for an overseas trip scheduled for early December.

See also  Li Bingbing offers S$25K monthly salary for domestic helper

Read more: “They threatened my family” – Employer decides to send helper back home after finding out she borrowed money from loan sharks

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

SG Economy

CIMB sees Singapore as key growth driver in ASEAN push

SINGAPORE: Malaysian banking giant CIMB Group is preparing for...
Sports

‘I need to recover physically and mentally’ — Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Canadian Open

The 2025 Canadian Open recently lost another top player...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

CIMB sees Singapore as key growth driver in ASEAN push

SINGAPORE: Malaysian banking giant CIMB Group is preparing for...

From SG HDBs to JB condos: More Singaporeans are now ‘working smart’ from across the Causeway by earning SGD income, but living RM lifestyle

SINGAPORE: These days, a growing number of Singaporeans are...

‘Should I just reveal my last drawn salary if the job recruiter is forcing me to?’

SINGAPORE: "Should I reveal my last drawn salary?" is...

Singapore Airlines tops Travel + Leisure’s 2025 international airlines list again

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has taken the top spot in...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore