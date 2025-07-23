Maid asks for later curfew and nearly S$2k cash advance to buy latest iPhone, employer unsure whether to say yes

SINGAPORE: An employer was surprised when her helper, nearing the end of her contract, asked for nearly S$2,000 in advance to purchase the latest iPhone.

In a post shared on Tuesday (July 22) in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” Facebook group, the employer explained that her helper, who has been with the family for a year and a half, was firm about wanting “an iPhone” and unwilling to consider other brands.

“Her reasoning is she’s worked her whole life for her family, and now she wants a gift for herself,” the employer shared.

Along with the cash advance, the helper also requested a later curfew on her days off. While she is currently expected to return home by 7 p.m., she has asked to extend this to 8:30 p.m. so she can have dinner outside before heading back.

The employer noted that the helper has been performing her duties “satisfactorily,” and even mentioned that their toddler has grown attached to her.

However, she expressed hesitation about approving the requests, especially the later curfew, as the helper shares a room with their child.

“We absolutely need her to be back early to avoid disturbing the child’s sleep at 9 p.m.,” she wrote.

Unsure of how to move forward, the employer asked fellow locals, “What would you do if you were in our position? Would you agree to her requests?”

“She will need to save up if she really wants it.”

In the comments section, one netizen said they wouldn’t agree to giving a cash advance, especially since the iPhone is “a want and not a need.”

“She can still buy the iPhone once she saves up enough money. There is also no guarantee that she won’t run away after receiving the advance for the iPhone,” they added.

Regarding the request for a later curfew, the same commenter suggested that the employer consider a few things before deciding.

“You have to ask yourself: 1. If you can handle the house till 8.30 p.m.; 2. Do you trust her on her off days? Was she wearing any revealing clothes or heavy makeup on her off days? Has she shown any signs of engaging in activities that you are not comfortable with?”

Another netizen said, “I think returning home at 8:30 p.m. on her off days is fine. Sometimes my helper comes home at 9 p.m., and I’m totally fine with that. But the S$2k advance for the iPhone is a bit much… personally, I wouldn’t agree to that… she will need to save up if she really wants it.”

A third shared, “About her asking for a S$2k advance, if you trust her, give it to her. If you don’t, don’t give. With my previous employer, I always took in advance S$2k+, and we deducted it from my monthly salary. But my current employer doesn’t like paying in advance, but I can understand her as well.”

