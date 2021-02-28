International COVID 19 Maharashtra sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day in a row

Maharashtra sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day in a row

4th day in a row of over 8,000 reported Covid cases in Maharashtra

maharashtra-sees-over-8,000-covid-19-cases-for-4th-day-in-a-row

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19
- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 8,623 new Covid-19 infections, taking the count to 2,146,777. It also recorded 51 deaths, taking the toll to 52,092. The state has reported more than 8,000 cases for four days in a row now. Amid the rise in cases in Maharashtra, district authorities extended the lockdown imposed in Amravati, Akola, Akot and Murjitapur by another week (till March 8), after a lockdown was enforced in these places from February 22 till March 1. The Nagpur district administration had also announced a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

Shelesh Nawal, district collector, Amravati, confirmed that the lockdown has been extended till March 8. Jitendra Papalkar, district collector, Akola said, “We will review the situation by March 5 or 6. If the situation is under control, we might also bring in some relaxations.” Papalkar said that the district administration has also increased tests drastically in the past month. “We are conducting tests to the tune of 2,500-2,700 a day now.”

The essential services in the three regions have also been restricted to functioning between 8am and 3pm.

Compared to January when the state recorded 92,177 new cases of Covid-19, the state has already recorded 123,015 cases till February 27, a 33% increase in fresh infections.

- Advertisement -

In the past four days itself, the state has recorded more than 25,000 new infections. In his address to citizens last Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that the state would review the situation in the next few days to decide on a second lockdown, however, there is no decision on it yet except the lockdown imposed in some districts. A senior official from the state government said, “We are strictly monitoring the situation in districts. While the situation does not seem to be as bad as September-October 2020 when the state saw a massive upsurge, however, people have to be more cautious and maintain Covid-appropriate behavior.”

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 987 cases and 4 deaths, taking the count to 324,866 cases and 11,470 fatalities. Cities like Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik reported 743, 838 and 550 cases respectively. Districts like Amravati and Akola (both city and district) reported 545 and 287 cases respectively. Following an increase in cases in Vidharbha, which includes districts like Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Washim, a seven-day lockdown in Amravati city and Achalpur town started from Monday evening, while other districts have restricted shop and establishment timings. Marathwada districts, including Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur, have imposed a night curfew and restriction on the travellers coming from affected Vidarbha districts. Schools and colleges in all these districts have been closed for few weeks.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Pritam Singh: Many Singaporeans feel CDC mayor salaries of S$660,000 annually are “outrageous”

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 24), Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said that many Singaporeans are of the view that the salaries of Community Development Council (CDC) mayors are "outrageous". He added that this was mainly because they are not...
View Post
Featured News

10 migrant workers taken to hospital after explosion in Tuas industrial building

An explosion that took place at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (24 Feb) resulted in 10 workers suffering from injuries. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it responded to the fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 around...
View Post
Featured News

Good Samaritan rushes to aid man bleeding at Chong Pang hawker centre

A Singaporean is being lauded online for rushing to the aid of a stranger who was bleeding in public. The man, ComfortDelGro taxi driver Alvin Sin, told citizen journalism portal Stomp that he was dining at the Chong Pang Food Centre in...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent