Madani threatened with political chaos in small state near KL

MALAYSIA: A move by 14 United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) assemblymen to quit the Pakatan Harapan-led government in the small state of Negeri Sembilan is rocking the foundations of the Madani government built by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The unity government comprises Pakatan and Barisan Nasional, with UMNO as the leading party in the Barisan. Pakatan is made up of the Democratic Action Party, which is the biggest party in the coalition, and the PKR, which is Anwar’s party and Amanah.

While there are no talks of frictions between the parties in the unity government, it appears that UMNO is starting to pull some strings in the Madani coalition.

However, if the intended result was the fall of the Pakatan-led government in Negeri Sembilan, then it appears that UMNO has so far failed in this attempt.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, the Ruler of Negeri Sembilan, has stated that the Chief Minister remains in office, while Anwar has also said there will be no snap polls in the state after UMNO’s pullout from the state government.

UMNO has 14 seats in the 36-seat assembly, and it now has the backing of 5 assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional, which is led by the Islamists PAS. Anwar’s Pakatan has 17 seats.

Negeri Sembilan UMNO has today requested an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, saying they want to inform him of their withdrawal of support for the Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun.

State UMNO chief Jalaluddin Alias said the request for an audience was submitted yesterday evening.

Jalaluddin is also seeking an emergency state assembly sitting to determine the position of Aminuddin and his state government in a probable vote of no-confidence.