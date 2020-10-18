M Ravi: CAD has refused to provide names of 3 officers in “unlawful arrest” of Lim Tean

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition politician Lim Tean’s lawyer has given an update of his proposed contempt of court proceedings against three Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officers for effecting “an unlawful arrest” of Mr Lim.

Mr M Ravi wrote on social media on Thursday (Oct 15) that Mr Lim was asked to go to the department on Friday (Oct 16) in order to extend his police bail.

He added: “The CAD has refused to provide the names and details of the 3 officers who effected the unlawful arrest”.

Update on Lim Tean's caseSome of you texted me expressing concerns about Lim Tean Lim being asked by the CAD to… Posted by Ravi MRavi on Thursday, 15 October 2020

- Advertisement -

Mr Ravi said every citizen has a right to know the details of the police officers attending to them “which is why it is mandatory to display their names on their badges and every citizen has a right to ask the police for his or her warrant”.

What Initially Happened

Mr Lim, who is a lawyer and leader of the Peoples Voice party, was arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust under the Penal Code. He is also being investigated for an alleged offence of unlawful stalking under the Protection from Harassment Act.

In a Facebook statement on Friday (Oct 2), the day Mr Lim was arrested, Mr Ravi wrote: “3 police officers from the Commercial Affairs Department just barged into the office and arrested Lim Tean whilst he is preparing his case with Leong Sze Hian in his room for next Tuesday’s defamation trial to cross-examine the Prime Minister.”

Calling the arrest “unlawful”, he added: “Lim Tean protested when they placed the handcuff on him that his arrest is politically motivated.”

However, in a statement, the police rejected his allegations that the investigations are politically motivated. It said: “Mr Lim Tean’s alleged victims had filed police reports alleging serious offences by him against them, and the police have a duty to investigate the allegations.” /TISG

Read related: Lim Tean intends to commence contempt of court proceedings against CAD officers

Please follow and like us: