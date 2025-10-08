‘Luckily, the street light is bright enough’—Drunk man arrested for lyring in the middle of Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was seen lying drunk in the middle of Serangoon Road at around 2:25 in the morning on October 4. As seen in a dashcam footage that was uploaded on Facebook, a car was driving in the second lane when the traffic light turned green. Unexpectedly, however, the car suddenly braked when a motionless man was seen lying in front of the car.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance regarding this incident, and a spokesperson stated that the man was arrested for drunkenness in public. Fortunately, no one was injured. The case is currently under investigation.

The video posted online sparked discussion, with netizens speculating why the man decided to lie down on a busy road.

One netizen observed that the man was not fully clothed, and another commented that he had done that to test the driver’s alertness. A netizen also commented on the driver’s good response time.

“Luckily the street light is bright enough. If it’s dark ..I think the person is gone,” another comment expressed.

“Very fortunate that the black car driver was alert and stopped in time, otherwise the police will charge him for running over the crazy man,” one more netizen stated.

There were also comments about the man being possibly drunk, or under the influence of drugs or vapes.

In Singapore, if a person is found drunk in public and cannot take care of themselves, especially on a public road, in a park, near a court, police station, public office, or place of worship, it is considered a crime.

If convicted, the person can be fined up to $1,000 or imprisoned for up to one month. A repeat offender can be fined up to $2,000 and imprisoned for up to three months.