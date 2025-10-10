// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Ce Lyn (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

LTA to publish rail reliability data monthly and include details of major delays

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will now release rail reliability data on a monthly basis instead of quarterly and will also publish the number of train service delays lasting more than 30 minutes.

In a statement on Thursday, LTA said the change is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and accountability, allowing the public to gain a clearer understanding of the long-term performance of Singapore’s MRT network.

The move builds on standards first set in 2017, when then-Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan announced a target for trains to travel at least one million kilometres before experiencing a delay of more than five minutes. LTA achieved this benchmark in 2019 and has maintained it since.

“This remains a meaningful indicator, enabling comparisons between Singapore’s rail performance and that of leading global rail operators,” the authority said.

As of the end of August, the MRT network’s 12-month mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) stood at 1.74 million kilometres. This represents a slight decrease from 1.818 million kilometres in July, but an improvement from 1.598 million kilometres recorded at the end of June.

See also  LTA's 3-year lock-in rule to 'level the playing field' between private hire cars and taxis, analysts say

Performance varied across the lines. The North-South Line’s average fault interval increased to 1.648 million kilometres, while the Circle Line’s reliability improved to 1.245 million kilometres. However, both the Downtown Line and Northeast Line saw declines in reliability in August due to service delays, with their average MKBFs dropping to 2.76 million kilometres and 2.142 million kilometres, respectively.

LTA will also begin publishing the reliability data for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), along with figures on delays exceeding 30 minutes.

The authority noted that since the TEL began operations, it has been working closely with the system’s original equipment manufacturer to resolve early technical issues. The line is currently in what engineers refer to as the “bathtub stage” — a period where new systems experience teething problems before stabilising.

LTA said it expects the Thomson-East Coast Line’s performance to improve further after the full line opens and operates stably next year.

See also  S'pore aims to phase out petrol & diesel vehicles by 2040: Netizens say timeline still too slow

While the MKBF remains the international benchmark for rail reliability, LTA acknowledged that it does not capture the duration or passenger impact of each disruption.

To address this, the authority will start releasing the number of service delays lasting more than 30 minutes every month. It is also exploring the introduction of new indicators that reflect the overall impact on commuters, including the number of passenger trips affected, as well as the scope and duration of disruptions.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Eyewitness says two seniors almost fell after teens kick ION Orchard escalator, bringing it to a sudden stop

SINGAPORE: An eyewitness has claimed that two senior citizens...

Employer furious after maid causes ‘mini explosion’ while charging phone with wet hands

SINGAPORE: An employer has spoken out after a late-night...

Haidilao under fire for botched use of Singlish in new ad campaign

SINGAPORE: Popular hot pot chain Haidilao has come under...

SMRT shares insights on rail innovation and sustainability at MetroTrans 2025 in Qingdao

SINGAPORE: SMRT took the international stage this week at...

Business

Nearly 70% of employed Singapore youth are still looking for work

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 employed young Singaporeans are...

Google launches new AI platform ‘Gemini Enterprise’ for business clients

Alphabet’s Google has rolled out a new artificial intelligence...

Most large firms faced losses from AI deployment, but those with ‘responsible AI’ policies saw stronger gains: EY survey

AMSTERDAM: Most large companies that have introduced artificial intelligence...

DBS group CEO Tan Su Shan tops Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

SINGAPORE: DBS Chief Executive Tan Su Shan has been...

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //