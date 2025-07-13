// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Photo: LTA FB
1 min.Read

LTA arrests 22 drivers offering illegal rides between Singapore-Malaysia

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A total of 22 drivers suspected of ferrying passengers illegally were caught in surprise enforcement operations carried out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay on Friday (11 July).

In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday (12 July), the LTA said the raids were launched following tip-offs from the public and officers found drivers were allegedly operating without licenses to provide e-hailing and chartered transport services.

According to the LTA, some of the offenders were not only providing illicit rides within Singapore but were also offering unlicensed cross-border trips to and from Malaysia. Enforcement officers seized the vehicles involved at the scene and have commenced investigations.

The LTA reminded that operating any form of point-to-point passenger transport service without the necessary approvals is a serious offence and that such activities undermine the livelihoods of law-abiding drivers as well as compromise passenger safety as they lack proper insurance coverage.

The public has been urged to avoid engaging unlicensed drivers, as these rides pose significant risks. Without valid insurance, passengers may have no recourse if accidents occur.

Under the law, offenders can face fines of up to $3,000, jail terms of up to six months, or both. Vehicles used in such illegal services may also be confiscated.

