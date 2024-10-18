Featured News Home News

Love, Bonito lays off 7% of global workforce, almost half of affected employees from Singapore

October 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: Fashion retailer Love, Bonito has announced the layoff of approximately 7% of its global workforce, affecting 29 employees. The company revealed that 14 of those employees are based in Singapore, where the brand is headquartered.

Love, Bonito confirmed to CNA that it is offering severance packages to impacted staff in line with local labor laws. The packages will include compensation based on years of service, pro-rated annual leave, and notice period entitlements. Additionally, the company will extend medical insurance for affected employees and collaborate with relevant agencies to provide career transition support, including recommendation letters.

Love, Bonito currently operates 26 stores across Asia, with a presence in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia. The brand has grown in popularity for its focus on catering to Asian body types and its commitment to empowering women. Despite this setback, the company continues to expand its regional footprint.

The layoffs come as part of broader restructuring efforts aimed at streamlining operations amid ongoing economic challenges.

