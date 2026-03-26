Loud roaring modified car scares residents of more than 10 HDB blocks within a 500-meter radius in Tampines

SINGAPORE: Several residents in an HDB estate located in Tampines were on edge after a loud roaring car started disturbing their quiet neighborhood. The vehicle reportedly belted out thunderous roars, and released ‘frightening noises’ like shooting flames from its exhaust. Residents of more than 10 HDB blocks within a 500-meter radius have complained about the ruckus it caused.

In a video shared on Facebook, a red sedan left the entrance of an HDB block, and immediately drove into the main road. The video clearly shows that the car was modified, as it emitted at least five or six loud bangs like firecrackers while driving. Even flames shot out of its exhaust pipe at one point. The post also suggested that the car may have had an illegal exhaust pipe.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the area, they found that most residents living in the housing estate have heard the loud noises from the car. A 49-year-old resident shared in an interview that she heard the noise at least five or six times on a Sunday.

Another resident, a 32-year-old, remarked: “This is a new HDB estate, and most people have only moved here a little over a year ago. There are many families with children, and this kind of noise is disturbing the residents.”

One more resident revealed that the situation has been going on for one or two months now, averaging once or twice a week, and mainly happens in the afternoon and midnight.

Netizens also expressed their thoughts and opinions on this incident. One netizen said: “Nuisance car with nuisance noise pollution.”

“Bloody irritating pop bang. Don’t know why these new Gen car owners think pop bang is cool when it’s actually irritating… If exhaust throws a flame accompanied by a low pitched boom, that one is then considered cool,” another netizen commented.