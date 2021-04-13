‘looks-like-a-gremlin’:-chihuahua-in-us-goes-viral-on-social-media-thanks-to-funny-adoption-post-by-rescuer

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR — A Chihuahua in the US has gone viral on social media thanks to a hilarious adoption post by its rescuer.

In her Facebook post, Tyfanee Fortuna said she had been trying to get Prancer adopted for months but to no avail.

Describing the two-year-old as neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating and children-hating dog that looks like a gremlin, Fortuna, however, believes there’s someone out there for the male dog.

“Prancer came to me obese, wearing a cashmere sweater, with a bacon egg n cheese stuffed in his crate with him.”

“I should have known in that moment this dog would be a problem. He was owned by an elderly woman who treated him like a human and never socialised him,” she wrote, adding that Prancer only likes women.

“If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him. Prancer has lived with a man for six months and still has not accepted him. He bonds to a woman/women, and takes his job of protection seriously. He offers better protection than capitol security.”

To stress that Prancer should be the only animal at home, Fortuna said adopters should not apply unless they like their other pets being shaken up like a ragdoll by a 5.9 kilogrammes rage machine.

Despite the negative points, Fortuna said Prancer is loyal, likes to go for car rides, is housebroken, knows a few basic commands, quiet and non-destructive when left alone at home.

“His ideal home would be with a single woman, a mother and daughter, or a lesbian couple. You can’t live in an apartment or a condo unless you want him to ankle bite your neighbors.”

“I know finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog’s body is hard, but I have to try,” she said, adding that Prancer is available through Second Chance Pet Adoption League in New Jersey.

Fortuna’s post has since received 24,000 reactions and shared 42,000 times since it was put up on April 8.

Speaking to US portal Today.com via e-mail, Second Chance Pet Adoption League’s representative Stephanie Pearl said they had received inquiries nationwide for potential owners wanting to adopt Prancer after Fortuna’s post was shared on their Facebook page.

They are, however, only accepting local applications in order for the potential adopter to meet with him and form a connection.

"We have had lots of lovely well-meaning people inquiring, and we hope that every one of them goes to their local shelter or rescue and opens their home to a needy dog like Prancer… well maybe not just like Prancer, but there are so many homeless dogs in need," she wrote.

