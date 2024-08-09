SINGAPORE — Before stepping onto one of the grandest stages of his career, Singapore’s badminton sensation Loh Kean Yew had already claimed a victory of a different kind. The former world champion, known for his prowess on the court, has become a father to a baby boy, a role that he indicated has brought him a unique sense of triumph and joy.

Loh shared the heartwarming news with the press, revealing that his wife had given birth while he was away in Denmark for a training camp. Despite the distance, Loh and his wife prepared for this moment, understanding that duty might keep him away during the birth.

Yet, the joy of fatherhood was palpable in Loh’s voice as he shared the news, welcoming his “precious little one” to the world through an Instagram post that radiated love and happiness.

Loh Kean Yew: From the court to parenthood

The journey to parenthood had been a private one for Loh, who has been notably discreet about his personal life. The 27-year-old badminton star proposed to his now-wife in December 2022, and the couple celebrated their union in the first quarter of the following year.

Loh’s quest for Olympic glory in Paris has been marked by his determination and skill, but it was also underscored by a personal milestone that added depth to his journey. Despite being eliminated in the men’s singles quarter-finals by the reigning champion Viktor Axelsen, Loh’s journey was one of growth and resilience.

Loh’s Olympic debut in Tokyo had set the stage for his Paris campaign, where he made history as the first Singaporean badminton player to reach the quarter-finals in two decades. As he embarks on this new chapter of fatherhood, Loh Kean Yew continues to inspire, proving that champions are not just made on the court but also in the heart.