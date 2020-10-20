Lisa from BLACKPINK is M.A.C’s first female K-Pop global brand ambassador

- Advertisement -

K-pop is one of the biggest and hottest things in the world right now with boy band BTS winning trophies in August’ MTV Video Music Awards as well as the release of Netflix’s BLACKPINK documentary.

Lisa from girl group BLACKPINK has just been announced as cosmetic brand M.A.C’s latest Global Brand Ambassador. The Thai-born Lalisa Manoban is a dancer and rapper for BLACKPINK. She will appear in M.A.C campaigns in a long-term partnership.

Now even non-K-pop fans will be able to get a taste of the sleek perfection that is BLACKPINK and the 23-year-old Lisa and her boundary-breaking appeal. The star has been a longtime fan of M.A.C Cosmetics and her favourite lippie is Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Mull It Over.

We are guessing that the shade would be flying off shelves. From BLACKPINK’s musical collaborations with Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez to the products they endorse, anything the girl group touches is gold right now and everybody, even the Western world’s top celebrities and brands want a piece of the K-pop superstars.

According to M.A.C’s press release, Lisa is known for her “aesthetically fierce but not intimidating” and “killer on stage but adorable off” personal style, and “speaks to a wide range of consumers, and encourages conversations and trends within and outside of the beauty landscape.”

While we wait for Lisa’s first big campaign post-announcement, here’s a step-by-step guide to getting Lisa’s signature look, using M.A.C products.

#1: Even out skin tone with Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 for an immaculate matte finish that won’t budge or smudge.

#2: Dust the high cheekbones and bridge of your nose with Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Show Gold for a peachy pink, luminous glow.

#3: Pop Eye Shadow in Espresso into your inner corners and Eye Shadow in Stars ‘N’ Rockets along your lash lines.

#4: Line upper lash lines and inner corner with Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner in Brushblack.

#5: Get her signature sparkle with a mix of Dazzleshadow Liquid in Pantherized, Diamond Crumbles and Not Afraid To Sparkle layered over the Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner.

#6: To smoothen lip texture and prolong your lipstick wear, apply an even coat of Prep + Prime Lip and let set for a minute.

#7: Swipe on Lisa’s go-to hue, Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Mull It Over, for a neutral pop of moisture-matte colour.

