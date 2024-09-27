SINGAPORE: The life sciences sector has emerged as the most attractive industry for job seekers in Singapore, according to the latest report by Randstad.

The sector achieved a score of 66.9 out of 100, reflecting a significant rise of 7.7 points compared to the previous year.

One of the standout companies in the sector, Danaher Corporation, has been named the top employer in Singapore, achieving an attractiveness score of 73.2%.

This marks a substantial improvement from 2021, when the company had a score of only 45.4%. Following closely behind Danaher is another industry player, Edwards Lifesciences.

The life sciences sector’s prominence highlights its increasing appeal to Singaporean professionals, driven by strong growth and innovation within the industry.

Alongside life sciences, the hospitality and recreation, as well as the services sectors (which include security, facilities management, and catering) completed the top three sectors where Singaporeans are most interested in working.

With the continued expansion of life sciences and healthcare in Singapore, the industry is poised to maintain its attractiveness and offer more opportunities for local job seekers in the coming years.