Business

Life sciences ranked as top sector for job seekers in Singapore

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 27, 2024
Positive male doctor in white medical uniform giving consultation, explaining treatment to female patient.

SINGAPORE: The life sciences sector has emerged as the most attractive industry for job seekers in Singapore, according to the latest report by Randstad.

The sector achieved a score of 66.9 out of 100, reflecting a significant rise of 7.7 points compared to the previous year.

One of the standout companies in the sector, Danaher Corporation, has been named the top employer in Singapore, achieving an attractiveness score of 73.2%.

This marks a substantial improvement from 2021, when the company had a score of only 45.4%. Following closely behind Danaher is another industry player, Edwards Lifesciences.

The life sciences sector’s prominence highlights its increasing appeal to Singaporean professionals, driven by strong growth and innovation within the industry.

Alongside life sciences, the hospitality and recreation, as well as the services sectors (which include security, facilities management, and catering) completed the top three sectors where Singaporeans are most interested in working.

With the continued expansion of life sciences and healthcare in Singapore, the industry is poised to maintain its attractiveness and offer more opportunities for local job seekers in the coming years.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

SIAEC Philippine subsidiary becomes first Embraer authorised E2 jet service centre in APAC

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business Business & Economy

RHB economists say GST hike had minimal impact on consumer spending patterns

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singaporean employers and employees are most eager to adopt 4-day work week in SEA—survey

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Relationships

Help, my partner and I broke up after BTO selection, what do I do now?

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Life sciences ranked as top sector for job seekers in Singapore

September 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Zoo sending giant pandas back to China because they are too expensive to maintain

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.