‘Liar Liar Pants on Fire’ showhost Kimberly Wang shares traumatic stalker incident

Singapore – Just when you thought being a celebrity has its perks, you soon realise that it’s not usually the case – especially for celebrity DJ, Kimberly Wang.

On the first episode of quiz show Liar Liar Pants on Fire, show hosts Rao Zijie and Wang were accompanied by celebrity guests – Ah Boys to Men star Tosh Zhang, actress Michelle Wong and singer Yang Guang Ke Le, where they shared their “craziest fan experiences” (theme of the episode).

In this quiz show series, the show hosts will be accompanied by three guests. All five of them will have to tell a story according to each episode’s given theme and then vote on which story is a lie.

Guess what though? *Bloopers* It’s safe to say that the DJ’s story sent chills down everyone’s spines, and turned out to be true, after opening up about her stalker of almost a year and a half.

Remembering it like it was yesterday: Wang explained that she first met her stalker one night after getting off her DJ shift at Mediacorp’s old campus on Caldecott Hill.

It was after midnight when she hailed a cab on her way out of the building and heard someone calling out to her. She turned around to find a random guy staring at her.

Naturally, she thought he was a fan who wanted to take a picture so they did. Then, to her surprise, the guy handed her a plastic bag with something in it – she accepted it and thanked him.

Wang then got into her cab only for her fan to get in from the other door, as if he’s going to follow her home.

UM… THANKS BUT NO THANKS?

“I said I was taking this cab and asked him to take another one home, and he was just like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I thought it was strange, so I quickly got on, closed both doors, and told the driver to get us out of there,” she recalled.

Thankfully, the DJ managed to get home safely but sadly, the story gets creepier…

After reaching home, Wang looked into the bag only to find an open bottle of medicated ointment. Luckily, her fan had left his name on it and so she quickly asked her intern to look into his socials.

They found a picture of the same ointment with a caption that said: “I know you’re hurt, this is for you to help with your bruises.”

She couldn’t wrap her mind around how he could’ve known about her injuries… But who can in that case?

They continued looking into his feed to find that he had dedicated daily posts to her with captions that seemed as if he was ‘talking’ to her.

This guy was clearly no ordinary fan… What was the creepiest of all his posts? How he waited for her until 3 AM to get off work.

After that discovery, the DJ quickly told her boss about it and they made arrangements to allow cabs into Mediacorp’s parking lot to pick her up – which normally, isn’t allowed.

It was clearly a scary time for her: “I would lie flat on the seat as the cab exited the building ‘cos I knew he was waiting for me outside,” she said.

At one point, the cab driver even asked why she was being mean to her “boyfriend” who was always waiting for her outside.

She found out that the driver had told the guy where she lived but fortunately, nothing happened.

The stalker eventually stopped after he decided to ‘break up’ with her.

After sharing her experience, she advised other artists saying: "You must tell somebody about it 'cos you never know what could happen, and once something does happen, it might be hard for others to help you."

