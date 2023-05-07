Letter to the Editor: Why hospital A&E department waiting times are long

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore news report, “Median waiting time at hospital A&E departments rises to 7.2 hours” (April 26).

People rush to the hospital A&E department for various reasons. For example, those injured in road accidents and other mishaps and other patients, including those who have suffered a stroke or heart attack, are taken to hospital.

Hence, it is common to see many patients waiting at the A&E department for medical consultation and treatment.

Each patient’s waiting time would differ depending on the medical condition. For example, stroke and heart attack patients must be treated within the golden rescue period (immediately or within six hours).

So, it’s quite likely that the median waiting time for patients could stretch to several hours.

All the hospitals say that only emergency, chronically ill or critical patients will be treated with priority.

Unfortunately, with society getting more complex and competitive, people may find it hard to cope with the consequent challenges and, under pressure, may develop various illnesses.

Therefore, people need regular indoor/outdoor exercise to relieve stress and stay physically and mentally healthy.

At the same time, the hospitals should also monitor the patients’ waiting conditions in their A&E departments. They should expand the facilities and devote more resources to tackle the unexpected congestion if necessary.

Teo Kueh Liang (Mr)

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

