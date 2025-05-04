Leong Mun Wai: ‘The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai has acknowledged the shock results of the 2025 general election, with the ruling party expected to win one of its strongest mandates in recent polls.

The PSP had fielded an A-team to contest Jurong West-West Coast GRC, comprising Mr Leong, party founder and chair Tan Cheng Bock, and vice-chair Hazel Poa. The contest was one of the most closely-watched, especially given the impressive 48.31 per cent of the vote the team clinched in the 2020 election.

Dr Tan, 85, had also said that this would be his last run at the polls.

In what came as a deeply disappointing outcome to many opposition supporters, the PSP team earned only 39 per cent of the vote to the PAP’s 61 per cent, according to the sample count released earlier today (3 May).

The party also failed to clinch Chua Chu Kang GRC and the single seats at Bukit Gombak, Kebun Baru, Marymount, and Pioneer.

As the sample count is expected to only represent a 5 per cent margin of difference to the final results, most of the PSP team who were awaiting the results at the party office headed home.

Mr Leong appeared sombre as he spoke to the press after the sample count was released.

By about 10.20 pm, the last sample count for PSP’s candidates had rolled in, all in favour of the ruling party. “The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken. We will study seriously and humbly into the results, and to reconsider how we can gain further trust from the people in the future.”

He added that the PSP may need to review its strategy and approach, moving forward, saying, “We need to regroup ourselves so that we can fight another day.”

Thanking voters who supported his party’s slate of 13 candidates across six wards, he said, “We can assure them that we’ll continue to work hard to find out their needs and continue to serve Singapore.”

Mr Leong and Ms Poa had served as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP) in the 14th Parliament of Singapore. They are not expected to be appointed under the scheme again, given the PSP’s lower vote share this time.

A few moments after Mr Leong addressed the press, the PSP team, except Mr Leong, left the party office and exited by taking one lift. Mr Leong followed after them a short while later, taking another lift for himself.