SINGAPORE: Lentor Central Residences sold 93% of its 477 units by 5 p.m. on Sunday (Mar 9) during its launch weekend. The project, developed by Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand, and CSC Land Group, achieved an average price of S$2,200 per square foot (psf), with units priced between S$1,982 and S$2,573 psf.

According to EdgeProp Singapore, prices for one-bedroom units started at S$975,000, while two-bedroom units were at S$1.388 million. Three-bedroom units were priced from S$1.813 million, and four-bedroom units started at S$2.368 million. The three- and four-bedroom units were the most popular among buyers.

Around 90% of the buyers were Singaporeans, with the remaining 10% made up of permanent residents and foreigners. Most buyers were said to be owner-occupiers.

Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings, said the strong sales reflected sustained interest from homebuyers who recognise Lentor as an emerging precinct.

Since September 2022, six residential projects with 2,954 units have been launched in the Lentor Hills estate, with 93% of those units sold.

Lentor Central Residences recorded the highest sales percentage in the Lentor Hills estate for a launch weekend, surpassing Lentor Modern’s 84% take-up rate, said SRI managing partner Ken Low.

It was also the best-selling private residential project by percentage in 2025 so far, according to Huttons Asia CEO Mark Yip.

PropNex CEO Ismail Gafoor said the project’s strong performance was due to its pricing, location near Lentor MRT station, and proximity to commercial facilities at Lentor Modern.

He added that the average price of S$2,200 psf was competitive compared to other recent launches such as Chuan Park at S$2,579 psf, ELTA at S$2,537 psf, and Parktown Residence at S$2,360 psf.

Mr Yip added that Lentor Central Residences’ starting price of under S$1 million for a one-bedroom unit offered buyers the best entry price for a new home, noting that such prices are now “very hard to come by.”

Mr Low said buyers included first-time buyers, Housing & Development Board (HDB) upgraders, and those looking to downsize from larger homes. Some were moving from older nearby developments such as Bullion Park, The Calrose, and Thomson Grove.

The project’s location near Lentor Modern Mall and Lentor MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line was another factor that drew buyers. Its proximity to Anderson Primary School, Mayflower Primary School, and St Nicholas Girls’ School also added to its appeal. The development includes a childcare centre, which further attracts families.

ERA Singapore CEO Marcus Chu said the Lentor Hills estate remains “highly appealing” despite the number of new projects, with demand supported by Ang Mo Kio’s ageing housing stock and the area’s growth potential.

Plans for the North Coast Innovation Corridor and Seletar Regional Centre had increased buyer confidence in the area’s future value, added Mr Low.

During the same weekend, developers launched three projects and sold over 1,100 units.

Excluding the 760-unit Aurelle of Tampines, which is an executive condominium, Huttons Data Analytics estimated that developer sales of private homes in the first quarter of 2025 would exceed 3,200 units. This figure was close to the 3,420 units sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the highest first-quarter sales since 2021.

Mr Yip attributed the recent demand to factors such as rising wealth and lower interest rates, along with “relatively stable” property prices.

/TISG

Read also: 38 Executive condominium units resold with at least S$1M profit in 2024, up from 15 in 2023, 6 in 2022