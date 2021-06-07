Lee Si Uhn’s theatre show receives support from Rain and Seven

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean idols Rain and Seven showed their support for actor Lee Si Uhn’s play, Intimate Strangers. The veteran singer Rain took to his personal Instagram on June 6 to show his support for the actor. The post included several photos of himself, Seven, and actor Kwak Si Yang at the theatre. Rain wrote, “Amazing…Si Uhn. A person looks the best when he takes on challenges and perfects himself. #Intimate Strangers”

The popular singer also updated the casting board of the play, showing his warm support for his friend. Lee Si Uhn responded to the post with a heart emoji. The play Intimate Strangers is based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers and it is about seven old-time friends playing a game at the dinner table, as reported by Allkpop. The character Cosimo is played by Lee Si Uhn.

Born on June 25, 1982, Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009). The latter made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

Rain had set up his own company twice, the first being J. Tune Entertainment in 2007, and then R.A.I.N. Company in 2015.

Born on November 9, 1984, Choi Dong-wook, better known by his stage name Seven (stylised as Se7en), is a South Korean singer, who has also made his mark in Japan, China and the United States.

