CELEB | Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to star in new drama, ‘Big Mouth’

Seoul — 2022 tvN drama Big Mouth (literal title) will feature actors Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

It is a hard-boiled noir drama about a third-rate lawyer who ends up in charge of a murder case that turns him overnight into a genius conman known as Big Mouse.

He must expose a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes to survive and protect his family. Park Chang Ho is played by Lee Jong Suk and he is a third-rate lawyer with a 10 per cent success rate, as reported by Soompi.

The lawyer is all talk and no action, which earns the name Big Mouth from his legal acquaintances. One day, the lawyer is mistaken for a genius conman known as Big Mouse and his life is put in danger.

Park Chang Ho’s wife is a nurse named Go Mi Ho who is played by YoonA. She is the one who made her husband into a lawyer with her unshakable support, and when she learns that he is being mistaken for a conman, she sets out to clear his name herself.

Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon whose previous work was Vagabond are the writers for Big Mouth while Oh Choong Hwan, who worked on the mise-en-scène for “Hotel Del Luna,” will be working as the director.

“Big Mouth” is set to premiere in 2022.

Born on September 14, 1989, Lee Jong Suk is a South Korean actor and model. He debuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. Lee’s breakout role was in School 2013 (2012). He is also well known for his roles in I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), The Hymn of Death (2018) and Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019).

Born on May 30, 1990, Im Yoon-ah, known mononymously as YoonA, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide. /TISG

