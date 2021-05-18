Lee Hyori’s parents sent their pet dog to a Bosintang restaurant when she was young

- Advertisement -

Seoul — K-pop idol Lee Hyori recently opened up about her traumatising experience with her first pet dog.

She said, “When I was living with my parents, we always had a dog. They would be mutts from the countryside. When my parents went to work and my sisters went to school, I would be home alone with the dog. The dog’s name was Mary, but when it got just a little older, my parents sent it to a Bosintang restaurant. It was so shocking to me when I was a child.”

Allkpop reported that she further said, “I still feel so sorry to Mary when I think about how I couldn’t help her at all. That’s why I started going to shelters to help out, and adopted Soonshim.”

- Advertisement -

Bosintang means nurturing soup but is understood to mean dog meat soup.

Born on May 10, 1979, Lee Hyori is a South Korean singer, record producer, activist, actress and television presenter. Dubbed the “Nation’s Fairy” during her Family Outing days, she debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group Fin.K.L, but has since become a solo artist. In 2003, she released her debut solo album Stylish, which won several Artist of the Year awards. In 2006, Lee was the highest-paid female singer in South Korea when she signed a contract with Mnet Media.

Lee was born in 1979 in Osong-ri, Cheongwon County, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea, as the youngest of three daughters. She grew up impoverished, in a barbershop of about eight pyeong (approximately 285 square feet). After being expelled from middle school once, Lee worked part-time at a restaurant. She prepared for a girl group debut while living as a trainee of SM Entertainment.

Lee began her career as part of the South Korean pop girl group Fin.K.L. As the eldest member, she was the leader of the group.

Lee was discovered while taking sticker pictures with her friends and was the last member to join Fin.K.L, just before their debut in January 1998.

Fin.K.L debuted officially on May 22, 1998 with their first single, “Blue Rain”. The second release from their debut album, To My Boyfriend, became the first of their multiple number one hits. Fin.K.L became one of the most popular and successful South Korean pop groups of all time, rivalling the popular girl group S.E.S./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg