SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that it is “most unlikely” that Singapore will ever reach the point where a “guiding hand” on race and religion issues is no longer necessary, at the National Council of Churches of Singapore’s 50th Anniversary Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday evening (24 July).

Emphasizing the fragile nature of Singapore’s peace and harmony and the necessity of ongoing efforts to maintain it, the former Prime Minister highlighted the challenges other societies face with racial and religious divisions, pointing to conflicts in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, including the situation of the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

He warned that these external troubles could impact Singapore due to its diverse population and openness to global events, as he noted: “These external troubles have a real impact on Singapore, on our society. All the major faiths are present here, and religion plays a big part in many Singaporeans’ lives. And being so open and connected to the world, our people are constantly and completely exposed to external events and developments.”

Addressing the question of whether the government should relax its oversight on race and religion, Mr Lee said that while the way these sensitive matters are handled could evolve as society evolves, they “will never cease to be sensitive.” He said, “It is most unlikely that we will ever reach the point where a guiding hand is no longer necessary.”

Mr Lee stressed the importance of the government’s role in maintaining racial and religious harmony by setting and enforcing rules and upholding multi-racial and multi-religious values. He cited the experience of other multi-religious countries where ethnic and religious tensions can quickly arise, even after generations of peaceful coexistence.

Despite the global and regional challenges, Mr Lee expressed pride in Singapore’s religious diversity and harmony, citing a recent Pew Research Centre study that highlighted Singapore’s “remarkable” religious diversity and high levels of interreligious tolerance and acceptance.

“We are in this happy position today, thanks to decades of deliberate and concerted effort. We have consistently emphasised racial and religious harmony, equal treatment and freedom of religion for all. From the beginning, these have been foundational tenets of our society, enshrined in our Constitution and National Pledge – ‘one united people, regardless of race, language, or religion’. But unity and cohesion in Singapore will always be a work-in-progress,” he concluded.

