LE SSERAFIM takes over the 2024 MTV VMA, lighting up the stage with CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun

KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, LE SSERAFIM captivated the audience at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show with dynamic performances of “CRAZY” and “1-800-hot-n-fun”, This was their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs and they bowled over the audience with their vibrant energy and captivating choreography.

On September 12 (IST), LE SSERAFIM’s first-ever MTV VMA performance received enthusiastic applause from the audience. The members poured their hearts into the performance, showcasing their energetic style and fiery charisma, which left a lasting impression on the night.

Dazzling fans

Also present at the MTV VMAs was Lisa from BLACKPINK, who dazzled the audience with “Rockstar” and “New Woman.”

LE SSERAFIM, a five-member girl group consisting of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, debuted in May 2022 with their first EP, Fearless. The album enjoyed remarkable success, selling numerous copies during pre-release and an impressive 175,000 copies on its release day. Originally, the group included six members, but Kim Ga Ram later departed, leaving the current five-member line-up.

Powerful performances

They are a popular South Korean girl group formed by Source Music under HYBE. Known for their powerful performances, captivating visuals, and fearless attitude, they’ve quickly gained a dedicated fanbase.

Their music frequently combines elements of hip-hop, R&B, and K-pop, giving them a unique feel that appeals to listeners.

In October 2022, they released their second EP, Antifragile, followed by their Japanese debut with the Japanese version of “Fearless” in January 2023. They made their latest comeback on August 30, with their fourth mini-album, CRAZY, which combines elements of pop and electronic music. This release further solidifies LE SSERAFIM’s strong image and growing presence in the K-pop industry.