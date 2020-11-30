Home News Latest death in Singapore brings the total to 29

Latest Covid-19 death in Singapore brings the total to 29

Online community warns that the people should keep up their guard against the virus

A health worker takes a swab from a resident to tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Singapore — The most recent related death, involving a 68-year-old male Singaporean, was reported on Friday (Nov 27), bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the country to 29.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) report on Saturday (Nov 28), there was one new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection within the community.

Five imported cases were reported. The individuals have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore.

The one community case is a female Singaporean who is a stallholder selling mutton at Tekka Market. She is asymptomatic and was detected through community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre, said .

She was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases to tested. Her serological test result also came back positive, likely indicating past infection.

Of the five imported cases, two are Work Pass holders who arrived from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while another two are Work Permit holders who came from Malaysia and Indonesia. The remaining case is a Dependent’s Pass Holder who arrived from Saudi Arabia.

First Covid-19 death in Singapore since Oct 12

According to the update, the 68-year-old male Singaporean who died of Covid-19 complications on Nov 27 had travelled to Indonesia on March 10 for work purposes. He returned to Singapore on Nov 17 after experiencing shortness of breath since Nov 11. He was admitted to hospital upon arrival.

The man was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Nov 18. He had a history of hypertension and heart disease. The cause of death as determined by a pathologist as ischaemic heart disease with Covid-19. The National University Hospital has reached out to the man’s family and is extending assistance to them.

There are currently 29 Covid-19 related deaths in Singapore; the most recent one being the first reported death since Oct 12, 2020.

In response to the news, members of the online community warned that people should keep up their guard against the virus. Facebook user Chee Lor said this was “a reminder that Covid-19 is still very real. Low cases don’t mean that it’s not serious”.  Her comment received more than 45 likes.

Another Facebook user, Kim Hong, warned that the pandemic was going to last a very long time and that more lives would be lost. “But we can always do our part by sticking to the guidelines, keep ourselves safe and don’t cause widespread community infection.”

Many encouraged one another to “not be complacent” and to “not let their guard down”. /TISG

