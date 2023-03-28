‘Late for work and pay ERP?’ — Singaporean shares stressful ordeal with re-booking car pick up

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has turned to the public for insights after sharing a rather stressful ordeal with car pick-up cancellations. An online user took to Facebook on Monday (March 27) to share a rather stressful experience scheduling car pick-ups and having drivers cancel.

“I book (a) Grab or Gojek depending on the price every day,” the netizen wrote. “If the car waited for us and we were late, we need to pay a late fee. What about (if the) customer waited for seven to ten minutes and the driver (canceled) the booking and (the) customer need(ed) to rebook…what (does the) customer get?” The netizen also added, “Late for work and pay ERP?”

According to the post, the netizen had to wait for more than the initially indicated wait time. “From 6+ am, I booked a car and get my car 7:30 am (due to earlier driver cancellation),” the post read. “(I waited) for the driver who took my booking…(the) indicated waiting time (was) six minutes…suddenly (it) changed to 20 mins, and after that, more than five minutes later, he canceled the booking. I rebooked again and wait(ed) for the second driver and by the time (the) driver arrived (it was) already 7:30 am.”

Many netizens responded to the post. While some offered possible reasons behind the cancellation, others commented that they have experienced the same issue with cancellations.

“(That’s happened to me on numerous occasions,” said one. Another wrote, “So sad, it’s just real hard truth…nothing just can do.”

Others shared information in the comments section, like one who wrote, “You can cancel if you cannot wait. There is no penalty for (the) rider if they within the grace period…have a growth mindset.”

“Quite likely, your first driver was caught in a jam,” said another.

