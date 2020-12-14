Last minute Christmas Christmas Gift ideas that are here to save the day

- Advertisement -

We’re back again this year with another Christmas Gift Guide list for the holiday season.

Most, if not all, of the items on this list can be found online so you do not have to worry about heading out from your home to place an order. But do make it quick when buying online to avoid the items being out of stock!

Start the new year with a fitness resolution and this inspiring yoga mat which is made of microfiber suede surface and natural rubber base. With a thickness of 3mm, it will cushion your poses and enhance your workout experience.

Singapore-based Mud Rock is a ceramic studio founded by local ceramics artists Ng Seok Har and Michelle Lim who have professional experience of over 14 years. From bowls so sculptures, the sky is the limit to what designs can be made using mud and clay. These versatile bowls are perfect for serving rice or small dishes during mealtimes.

Light up your home and breathe in the relaxing scent of lavender with his hand-poured candle that is made in Singapore. This signature scent is a classic favourite and best-selling candle by Hush Candle. It is available in 4oz or 8oz.

This bag is suitable for work and play. It fits most laptops and it stands upright because of the padding that is added. The Peacock Pride Peach is an original pattern inspired by a set of vintage willow plates. The patterns are hand drawn in the shape of a peacock feather with a gorgeous pink spot. The Farah Medium is designed and made in Malaysia.

Each liquid lipstick is named after a strong woman visionary. The PowerMatt Liquid Lipstick in Sara is a bright red colour and it is a lightweight, long-wearing matte liquid lipstick with medium buildable coverage. It is smudge-free thanks to the waterproof formula. The lipstick is also vegan, cruelty-free and halal-friendly.

This Prata Kosong Crew Neck T-shirt is a parody of the luxury brand Prada and the local delightd Prata. The Wet Tee Shirt crew also created other parodies, believing that as Singaporeans, there should be an identity and brand to relate to. The T-shirts also make perfect souvenirs for tourists to bring a part of Singapore back to their home country.

Personalise your own journal with anatomy’s best-selling Nº1 Classic Series A5 slim hardcover book in wirebound. You can choose the colour as well as the insert papers inside. This is the perfect Christmas gift for those who want to plan ahead for the upcoming year.

Malaysian artist Fong Kam Wei created a series of cat drawings titled The Furry Thing. The style of artwork involves stroke by stroke to create adorable black and white drawings of cats. Although he is from Malaysia, Kam Wei’s art is sold worldwide.

Who says you can’t stay protected from viruses and still look good? Stone for Gold’s leather mask is made with genuine python skin for the exterior while the interior is made with sheep leather. It is also equipped with a valve for easier and filtered breathing. This special mask is suitable for workouts and long-wearing hours. It also comes with a filter.

The Airfree P80 purifier/sterilizer keeps your home sanitized as it kills allergies, most viruses, air pollutants and all microorganisms using heat up to 200 degree Celsius. It is also maintenance-free as no HEPA filter is required. The purifier is completely silent so it will not disturb the peace. Besides that, the Airfree P80 has low energy consumption with the same energy as a house fan. Airfree purifiers are made in Europe, are lightweight, small in size and very portable. /TISG

