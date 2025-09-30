Large rat seen in food court of Singapore Institute of Technology, management to strengthen anti-rat control efforts

SINGAPORE: A large rat was seen roaming around the counter of a rice stall at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) food court, sparking concerns among students, especially regarding hygiene.

A 24-year-old student, together with another classmate, shared their experience when they were having dinner at the food court and saw something moving quickly in the kitchen of the mixed rice stall. Before they could even process what they saw, the rat immediately went to the front of the stall and leapt on the counter.

“There were many people in the food court when the incident happened, and several of my classmates were frightened,” the student declared.

In a video, the rat was almost 20 centimetres long and large, and white powder similar to flour and cheese was located on the right side of its body and near its mouth. Fortunately, when the rat climbed onto the counter and jumped around, there was no food visible nearby.

When the reporter visited the food court after the incident, the crowd remained the same, and the majority of the stalls had long queues. However, the mixed rice stall that was infested had very few customers.

Due to this, the manager of the mixed rice stall said that he saw the video of the rat only from his supervisor and was shocked. The manager admitted that since last year, their management had strict hygiene standards, and he personally had never encountered any rats.

“The food court is surrounded by greenery, and the ceiling is covered with pipes, so it’s hard to tell where the rats got in.”

The food court management closed the stall at the time of the incident and disinfected the area the next day. They also committed that they would continue strengthening their anti-rant measures.

According to the food court manager, they had been working with a pest control company for so long and have been implementing pest control work every month by placing sticky traps and rat cages at every stall. Admittedly, they had caught some rats over the past year, but they have not been able to find rat holes, making it difficult to figure out how to really stop these rats at their source.

How to report rat infestation in Singapore?

If one spots rats in public places like food courts, locals can use the Singapore OneService app to report them. The report will go to the Town Councils or the right government agency. The clearer the report, which includes the time, place, and signs of rats, the quicker action will be taken for it.

Moreover, here’s how staff can spot rats:

Look for fresh droppings along walls.

Notice greasy marks on beams.

Check for bite marks on bins and cables.

Watch for holes near plants or drains.

Listen for scratching sounds in ceilings after hours.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the incident took place at Singapore Polytechnic. The organisation has clarified to TISG that it was not involved. The incident occurred at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).