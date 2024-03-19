Taking charge with determination and a vision for success, Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, wasted no time in shaking things up for the better.

In an exclusive interview with The Epoch Times, Lara Trump revealed that their first day in office saw a wave of restructuring within the RNC, emphasizing their serious commitment to supporting President Trump and other Republicans in winning elections.

“We are not here to make friends; we are here to win,” Lara Trump asserted.

The rise of Lara Trump

The ascension of Lara Trump, alongside new chairman Michael Whatley and seasoned campaign manager Chris LaCivita, solidifies President Trump’s influence within the GOP, marking a significant transition towards a unified party under the banner of “Make America Great Again.”

The new leadership’s approach has left some observers excited for the revitalization of the RNC, while others express concerns about the party’s close ties to President Trump.

With the promise of a robust digital fundraising weekend to kick off their tenure, Lara Trump’s leadership signifies a turning point for the RNC.

As Lara Trump aptly puts it, “It’s time for Republicans to start attacking the game differently,” setting the stage for a dynamic transformation within the GOP.

Michael Whatley made a verbal slip during a recent appearance on Fox News, mistakenly suggesting that America is currently in a better state than it was under Trump.

In his attempt to highlight the perceived shortcomings of President Biden’s leadership and argue for a return to Trump’s presidency, Whatley stumbled over his words, inadvertently indicating that the country would fare better with Biden in office.

Despite his initial confusion, Whatley aimed to draw a clear contrast between the two administrations, emphasizing the importance of reflecting on past progress and prospects under different leadership.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The post Lara Trump leadership at RNC – ‘Playing hardball to win’ appeared first on The Independent News.