Landlord sentenced to jail for being constantly naked around tenant

Singapore — A landlord was sentenced to 11 weeks in prison and S$2,000 fine on June 15 for repeatedly appearing naked in front of his tenant and violently grabbing her hand.

Chan Eng Hui, 56, claimed the prosecutor spun “a fairy tale” about the way he came to be naked.

In his defence, Chan said he was fully naked in the toilet when its door was blown open by the wind.

As for the victim seeing him stroking himself, he said he had slipped and fallen after a shower. Because of the pain, he stroked his penis, he added.

The judge found his testimony odd and difficult to accept as his explanations were not in line with his police statements. He told the police that he could not control his urges and apologised, saying he regretted his actions.

The victim said she felt “turned off” and “annoyed” and did not consent to him holding her hand.

She said she was repeatedly bullied by Chan.

From the time Chan began appearing naked in front of her, she started keeping weapons nearby to protect herself and locked her door before going to bed.

She said Chan grabbed her hand on another occasion when she walked past him and he wanted to speak with her.

The prosecutor said Chan was previously convicted in 2009 and 2010 of obscene acts in public.

“While offenders are free to claim trial, this does not translate to a carte blanche to spin an entire fairy tale in court, or blatantly besmirch the repute of prosecution witnesses,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Krystle Chiang.

As Chan is unable to pay the S$2,000 fine, he will have to serve an additional two weeks' jail in default.

