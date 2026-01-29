// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 29, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Landlord rented his place to a restaurant owner and shocked to discover 18 people living inside

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A landlord rented his house to a restaurant owner for the accommodation of his employees. He thought that only seven people would be staying in his place, but was shocked to discover that a total of 18 people were living in it.

The 35-year-old owner shared with Shin Min Daily News that his house has a living room and a hallway on the first floor, two bedrooms on the second floor, and three bedrooms on the third floor. He admitted that since he was living abroad, he asked a real estate agent to find tenants for the place. 

“A restaurant owner happened to be interested in renting it and claimed that he would arrange for about seven employees to move in, but the exact number was undetermined,” he claimed. With this, the real estate agent informed him that the restaurant owner had signed the contract and paid two months’ deposit. 

However, when he decided to make a surprise visit to the place, he discovered that it was a mess, and it looked like many people had been living there. According to his observation, there were five backpacks in the living room on the first floor, and three bed frames were placed in the hallway. 

See also  HDB residents complain of rubbish thrown from above, say they no longer dare hang laundry outside

Furthermore, one room on the second floor had four single bed frames and one bunk bed frame, and the other room had two bunk bed frames. On the third floor, he figured that one room had two folded mattresses, and another room had more mattresses. He also caught someone sleeping. The final room had three mattresses and some women’s clothes and underwear hanging by the window.

After his inspection, he declared: “I was very surprised. I roughly estimate that there must be at least 18 people living in the unit.” The real estate agent then questioned the person in charge of the restaurant, who refused to move out and just stated that “an employee brought a friend to stay.” 

The owner of the house demanded that the tenant move out, but they insisted on receiving an eviction notice first. The owner reported the incident to the authorities, got the necessary documents, and ordered the tenants to vacate the premises. 

See also  "Landlord expecting me to pay S$34K for breaking lease" — Tenant in Singapore who lost his job looking for way out

When contacted, the restaurant owner admitted that they had emptied and cleaned the place. It was also stated that the employees had been relocated to other accommodations. 

Other related news

In separate news related to someone’s home, there was a report where a teenager with gambling problems recently stole money from his neighbour’s apartment in a very inconvenient way—by climbing up from the kitchen window. 

The young boy committed theft at least five times in the past months, stealing approximately $900. 

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Elderly man was fined $500 for cutting plastic straps to release crows from their cage

SINGAPORE: An elderly man obstructed an operation of a...

Singapore tops Southeast Asia for cost of living, 14th globally, report finds

SINGAPORE: According to the latest global cost-of-living index from...

Singaporeans cheer Thai FB post making fun of SG tourists in the country

SINGAPORE: The Facebook page My Thailand does not spare...

Miscommunication blamed in SG-registered Lexus not paying S$45 bill at JB fuel station

SINGAPORE: After the driver of a car registered in...

Business

Woman’s weight drops below 40 kg after working at stressful media advertising company

SINGAPORE: Not everyone can just quit a job when...

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to...

Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena...

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //