Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Lamborghini supercar totalled in Yishun collision, two injured

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Lamborghini supercar was left badly wrecked after a collision at a junction in Yishun on Tuesday night (Sep 2), leaving two people with minor injuries.

According to a video circulating on social media, the crash occurred at the junction of Yishun Street 52. The footage shows the Lamborghini, which appeared to be making a turn, colliding head-on with a sedan that was travelling straight.

The impact of the collision left the front ends of both vehicles seriously mangled.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7:45 p.m. Paramedics were dispatched to the scene along Yishun Street 51 to provide medical assistance.

Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

A second-hand Lamborghini is valued at no less than S$400,000, with new models commanding even higher prices.

Investigations are ongoing.

