Lamborghini engulfed in flames along PIE, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A Lamborghini was seen engulfed in flames along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Wednesday night (Sep 24).

An eyewitness, who alerted Stomp to the incident, captured a video showing the luxury car parked at the side of the expressway with flames and smoke rising from its rear.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire near the Loyang flyover at about 9:10 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lamborghinis are built for speed, but that performance comes with trade-offs. The big V10 and V12 engines sitting in the back generate huge amounts of heat. If the cooling system—radiators, fans, coolant lines—hasn’t been properly looked after, that heat doesn’t take long to pile up.

Pushing the car hard, sitting in traffic, or simply driving in hot, humid weather like Singapore’s adds even more stress. Over the years, parts designed to handle heat, like seals and hoses, can start to break down, and when that happens, the risk of overheating, or even fire in extreme cases, goes up.