Labubu mania goes viral worldwide: China and Asia’s stars rewrite global consumer culture

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO
ASIA: Today, a new group of Asian and Chinese personalities is altering the fashion and lifestyle scene, turning niche fixations into universal must-haves.

In a recent feature published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), current superstars aren’t just instigating trends and movements; they’re rewriting the ideals and consumer actions of a novel, internationally connected fan base.

Lisa and the rise of Labubu

When Lisa from the famous K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK shared a photograph snuggling an odd-looking but luxurious toy named Labubu, the internet “detonated.” The Thai celebrity, boasting more than 100 million social media followers and 1.9 billion solo streams, catapulted the bunny-eared creature, initially an offbeat character from the Chinese brand Pop Mart, into international recognition.

Fashioned by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu’s naughty smile and furry frame became an instantaneous hit. All over the world, fans stand in line for hours, with some blind boxes (initially valued at US$27.99 [S$37.79]) reselling for 10 times their worth. Personalities including David Beckham, Rihanna, and Chinese thespian Liu Yifei followed suit, bolstering Labubu’s pop culture status.

One fan from China allegedly spent more than US$28,000 to collect every variety of the toy. “It’s about rarity, surprise, and fun,” he said, highlighting the emotional and mental pull behind limited-edition drops.

Daniel Wu makes English cool again

Hong Kong artist Daniel Wu is spinning the script on language education. Branded for his award-winning roles and confident and smooth English, Wu launched a spoken English development course this year, intended to help Chinese followers learn and master everyday expressions.

With 80+ instructions on everything from travel to colloquial speech, the US$60 course struck a chord. In his first livestream on May 21, Wu sold over 2,000 courses in 30 minutes, netting an amazing US$1.2 million.

Enthusiasts labeled him an “intellectual idol,” praising him for spinning self-improvement into a fashion statement. Wu’s accomplishment stresses a collective craving for knowledge-driven celebrity content.

Ju Jingyi’s retro film revival

Chinese singer-actress Ju Jingyi, frequently titled a “once-in-4,000-years beauty,” spurred an ‘old-fashioned photography rage’ when she posted wistful pictures shot on obsolete Polaroid peel-apart film.

The low-fi visual struck a sentimental nerve. Notwithstanding its volatility and the film being out of production, admirers congregated in studios, spending up to US$60 for a single photo. Once sold for a meager 70 yuan (S$13.10) each packet, expired film is now priced up to US$1,000 on the resale market.

Ju’s post garnered over 1.1 million likes, and linked hashtags have attracted more than 650 million views, demonstrating that, occasionally, imperfection is a decisive statement.

G-Dragon’s “auntie” aesthetic goes global

G-Dragon, the ever-iconic frontman of Big Bang, got back to the limelight with his single Power in 2024, but it wasn’t just the song that got people in a frenzy; it was his drastically gender-fluid fashion style.

From flowery cravats at the airport to pink gabardine Chanel jackets on stage, G-Dragon incorporated what admirers tenderly named “grannycore.” His audacious expressions, combining gentleness and arrogance, were rapidly accepted online by fashion buffs of all genders.

“He’s never followed trends—he creates them,” one follower wrote.

Apparently, Asian stars have proven that they can set the attitude for what’s next in global culture. By merging genuineness, melancholy, and trailblazing style, these personalities are not just prompting people on what to wear or buy, but also how they view themselves.

